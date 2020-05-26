Asia Morning Dow Adds 2P on Continued Reopening Optimism

On Tuesday U.S. stocks were mostly higher, boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2020 10:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Dow Adds 2% on Continued Reopening Optimism

On Tuesday U.S. stocks were mostly higher, boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world. Biotechnology firm Novavax (NVAX +4.47%) said on Monday it has started the Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, making it one of at least 10 now being tested in people globally.

Japan's government lifted the coronavirus-induced state of emergency that had been in place since April. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 530 points (+2.2%) to 24995, the S&P 500 rose 36 points (+1.2%) to 2991, while the Nasdaq 100 eased 24 points (-0.3%) to 9390.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Banks (+7.86%), Automobiles & Components (+4.7%) and Capital Goods (+4.41%) sectors were market leaders.

Macy’s (M +18.43%), Alliance Data Systems (ADS +17.53%), United Airlines (UAL +16.30%), TripAdvisor (TRIP +15.57%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +15.32%) were top gainers. On the other hand, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -7.34%), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -6.09%) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -4.33%) lost the most.  

On the technical side, about 33.6% (32.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 66.3% (65.7% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.
 
U.S. official data showed that New Home Sales rose to an annualized rate of 623,000 in April (a decline to 480,000 units expected). The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 86.6 in May (87.0 expected).

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book economic report.

European stocks were broadly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advancing 1.1%. Germany's DAX gained 1.0%, France's CAC jumped 1.5%, and the U.K. market was up 1.2%.

Spot gold price lost $16 (-0.9%) to $1,710 an ounce posting a two-day decline.

Oil prices regained strength on expectations of rising demand amid re-opening economies. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) increased 3.3% to $34.35 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.7% on year to a three-week low of 99.01. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the U.S. economy to recover strongly in the third quarter, with jobless rate dropping below 10% by the year-end.

EUR/USD advanced 0.8% to 1.0983. Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index bounced to -18.9 for June (-18.0 expected) from -23.1 in May.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Today 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Yesterday 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Yesterday 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, Silver Analysis: Precious Metals Poised to Break Out?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 10, 2024 06:32 PM
      Gold_bar
      Gold and silver primed for upside when the dovish Fed pivot arrives
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 10, 2024 06:19 AM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil pullback offers long trade setup ahead of Powell
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 9, 2024 05:58 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.