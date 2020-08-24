Asia Morning August 25

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 charge to fresh record closes...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2020 9:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Keep Upward Momentum

On Monday, U.S. stocks kept their upward momentum, as both the S&P 500 (+34 points or 1.00% to 3431) and the Nasdaq 100 (+71 points or 0.61% to 11626) charged to fresh record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 378 points (+1.35%) to 28308.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors were encouraged by an emergency authorization on Sunday by President Donald Trump to use convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. Trump was formally nominated on Monday for a second term in the White House in the Republican National Convention

Automobiles & Components (+4.37%), Banks (+3.3%) and Energy (+2.75%) sectors performed the best. American Airlines (AAL +10.53%), Carnival (CCL +10.17%), United Airlines (UAL +9.93%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL +9.28%) were top gainers. 

Apple (AAPL +1.20%) closed at a record high of $503.43.

Approximately 58.8% (59.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 50.9% (54.30% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.58%, Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.36%, France's CAC 40 gained 2.28%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.58%.

U.S. government bonds prices eased, as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.649% from 0.638% Friday.

Spot gold was down for a second day as it fell $11.00 (-0.59%) to $1,929 an ounce.

Facing with storms approaching the Gulf of Mexico this week, U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) added 0.7% to $42.62 a barrel, and gasoline futures (September) surged 6.5% to $1.3671 a gallon.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index edged up 0.1% on day to 93.29.

EUR/USD was broadly flat at 1.1793. Later today, the German IFO Business Climate Index (92.2 expected) and Expectations Index (98.0 expected) for August will be released.

GBP/USD fell 0.2% to 1.3068.

USD/JPY gained 0.2% to 105.97.

NZD/USD slipped 0.2% to 0.6525. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's lockdown, which was re-imposed on August 12, will be extended by 4 days until August 30.

Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD was little changed at 0.7164, while USD/CAD advanced 0.3% to 1.3219.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
Today 05:39 AM
Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve
Today 02:30 AM
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
Today 01:31 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil refinery
Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
By:
David Scutt
January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Jan 29, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2024 02:15 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 18, 2024 06:53 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.