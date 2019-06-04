A zone around 70c provides a pivotal zone for Aussie traders after the RBA cut rates by 25 bps today.
- The longer-term trend remains bearish and the 50 and 200-day eMA’s continue to point lower.
- Yet we’ve seen a counter-trend rally back to the 50-day average where is found a cluster of resistance around 70c, which includes the 61.8% Fibonacci level.
- From here, traders are waiting for RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe to see if he adds a dovish twist to today’s meeting.
- Yet, as traders have prices in 2 cuts this year, failure to hint as such could see AUD/USD break above 70c. And, if the resistance holds, we could eek a bearish swing trade on the daily chart.
