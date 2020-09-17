﻿

17 09 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Next | HeidelbergCement | Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2020 4:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices down this morning | TA focus on Next

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.58%, Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.29%, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.13%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 retreated 0.44%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
64% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
63% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 59% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).
59% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 58% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.12pt to 21.99, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Retail, Industrial, Basic Resources
3mths relative low: Telecom., Banks, Utilities

Europe Best 3 sectors
basic resources, real estate, retail

Europe worst 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, utilities, health care


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.48% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 0bp to -21bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
EC 09:00: ECB Guindos speech
EC 10:00: Aug Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: -0.4%
EC 10:00: Aug Core Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 1.2%
EC 10:00: Aug Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.4%
EC 10:00: Jul Construction Output YoY, exp.: -5.9%
FR 10:00: 3-Year BTAN auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 10:00: 5-Year BTAN auction, exp.: -0.45%
UK 12:00: BoE Interest Rate Decision, exp.: 0.1%
UK 12:00: BoE Quantitative Easing, exp.: £745B
UK 12:00: MPC Meeting Minutes
UK 12:00: BoE MPC Vote Hike, exp.: 0/9
UK 12:00: BoE MPC Vote Unchanged, exp.: 44083
UK 12:00: BoE MPC Vote Cut, exp.: 0/9


MORNING TRADING

In Asian trading hours, the U.S. dollar gained strength, as EUR/USD dropped further to 1.1766 and GBP/USD retreated to 1.2927. USD/JPY held above the 105.00 level. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark rate at -0.10% as expected. AUD/USD fell to 0.7278. Official data showed that the Australian economy added 111,000 jobs in August (-35,000 jobs expected), while jobless rate dropped to 6.8% (7.7% expected) from 7.5% in July.

Spot gold slid to $1,947 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Next, a retail group, released 1H results: "Brand full price sales in the first half of this year were down -33% on last year and total sales (including markdown sales) were down -34%.  Profit before tax in the first half of the year was £9m (on a pre-IFRS 16 basis) and we reduced our net debt by £347m to £765m. Full price sales at the beginning of the second half have continued to exceed our expectations and we have revised our central scenario for full year profit, up from £195m to £300m."

From a chartist point of view, the stock is testing the horizontal resistance of March 2020at 6280p. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is bouncing. Above 5600p (overlap area around 5676p), look for 6672p and the previous top of December 2019 at 7360p in extension.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Playtech, a gambling software development company, reported that 1H adjusted EPS from continuing operations declined 37% on year to 0.144 euro and adjusted EBITDA dropped 16% to 162 million euros on revenue of 564 million euros, down 23% (-22% at constant currency).

Informa, a business intelligence company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.

Segro, a property group, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.

Compass Group, a contract foodservice company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Barclays.


#GERMANY#
HeidelbergCement, a building materials company, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Barclays.

RWE, an electric utilities company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.


#FRANCE#
Euronext, a stock exchange operator, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.


#SPAIN#
CaixaBank and Bankia, the two Spanish banks, were upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.


#BENELUX#
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a commercial real estate company, announced a 9 billion euros deleveraging plan to strengthen its balance sheet, including a fully underwritten 3.5 billion euros capital raise to be used to immediately reduce leverage, 1.0 billion euros cash savings over the next two years by limiting cash dividends, a further 0.8 billion reduction in operating capex and 4.0 billion euros of disposals expected to be completed by year-end 2021.


EX-DIVIDEND
Intertek Group:34.2p
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold eases from all time high, inflation data in focus
Today 07:56 AM
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:13 AM
Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower
March 21, 2024 11:48 PM
USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
March 21, 2024 10:02 PM
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
March 21, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Chart showing uptrend
The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
By:
Matt Simpson
March 19, 2024 02:03 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 18, 2024 06:10 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 17, 2024 11:57 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 14, 2024 11:25 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.