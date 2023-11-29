US Index Technical Analysis: Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Reverse off Multi-Month Highs

“No news is good news” as they say, and if US indices continue to consolidate around current levels, we could be looking at a situation where “no price action is good price action.”

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 8:36 PM
Chart showing uptrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Key Points

  • Major US indices are winding down a tremendous month as interest rates have fallen amidst expectations that the Fed is done raising its policy rate.
  • The DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 are all consolidating near multi-month or year-to-date highs.
  • Continued consolidation would be seen as a bullish development given the potential for month-end profit taking around the US Core PCE report tomorrow.

After a 3-month losing streak, all three major US indices are on track to close November with their best month in over a year.

Ironically, the clearest catalyst for the move has been deteriorating US economic data, which has in turn convinced traders that the Federal Reserve is done raising its policy rate and led to a broad decline in interest rates across the curve; in addition to lowering interest expenses for companies, lower interest rates make stocks relatively more attractive than bonds, leading to equity market inflows and driving index prices higher.

Below, we highlight the key levels and trends to watch on the three biggest US indices.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis – DJIA Daily Chart

DOW_JONES_DJIA_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11292023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Since bottoming the day before Halloween, the oldest US index has rallied nearly 10% in a straight line, with only six, small down days in more than four weeks. Now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is hovering in the mid-35,000s, less than 1% below year-to-date highs and only about 4% from the all-time record high set in early January 2022.

After such an impressive month, bulls are showing signs of losing steam, so a near-term dip appears more likely than not. That said, the longer-term trend will remain to the topside as long as previous resistance at 35,000 holds as support. Looking above current prices, the next resistance zone to watch is the 35,700-800 zone, followed by the record highs at 37,000

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – SPX Daily Chart

SPX_SP_500_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS11292023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the broader S&P 500, the picture is similar. The index has rallied consistently throughout November, taking it to within striking distance of the 2024 highs around 4600. Encouragingly for the bulls, the index has held above its previous multi-month high at 4540, signalling acceptance on the part of traders and opening the door for another leg higher. As long as that level holds, the bullish bias remains intact for a move up toward resistance at 4600 or 4635 next.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – NDX Daily Chart

NASDAQ_100_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_NDX_CHART_11292023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 has been by far the strongest US index all year long. As the above chart shows, NDX broke out to a fresh 2023 high earlier this month and is now consolidating near 16,000. Much like with the S&P 500, the sideways consolidation at the highs has given prices a chance to correct through time, rather than through price, and the longer the Nasdaq 100 holds above 15,900, the more likely a bullish continuation toward the record highs near 16,750 becomes.

“No news is good news” as they say, and if US indices continue to consolidate around current levels, we could be looking at a situation where “no price action is good price action.”

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Dow Jones US 500 Nasdaq Indices Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold approaches all-time high, oil rally continues
Today 08:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 rises on rate cut optimism
Today 01:59 PM
FTSE and crude oil analysis: Will rebound in oil finally lift UK index?
Today 11:45 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:41 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied vols rise ahead CPI and GDP data: European Open
Today 04:52 AM
Gold needs plenty to go right to maintain its bullish momentum
Today 02:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

USA flag
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks set for a muted start ahead of consumer confidence data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:03 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises cautiously and is set for strong weekly gains
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 17, 2023 02:05 PM
      stocks_07
      US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 All Test Key Resistance
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 16, 2023 05:51 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones extends gains after PPI, retail sales data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 15, 2023 02:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.