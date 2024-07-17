AUD/USD probes support, Gold, Dow Jones burst to record highs in style

AUD/USD probed a key support level after erasing most of the past six days of gains in just two. And that suggests there could be further downside before bulls step back in. The combination of strong earnings, dovish Fed comments and softer Canadian CPI was enough to push gold and the Dow Jones to record highs, which enjoyed their strongest day's performance in 4 months and 13 months respectively.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:49 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones reached a record high, although the Dow Jones left the S&P for dust rising 1.8% during its best day in 13 months. Strong retail sales and dovish comments from the Fed proved the ultimate combo as it points to lower interest rates and a soft landing, heading into what increasingly appears to be another Trump presidency on the cards, whilst positive earnings from Bank of America and United Health played their part.

 

The US dollar took an early lead in the US session after retail sales and import inflation came in stronger than expected. Although the initial gains were short-lived as momentum reversed within the hour to see the US dollar index effectively close flat. A softer set of inflation figures from Canada and dovish comments from FOMC member Kugler seemed to have helped.

 

  • Retail exc. gas/autos 0.8% (0.2% expected, prior revised up to 0.3%)
  • Retail control increased 0.9% (0.2% expected, 0.4% prior)
  • US import prices rose 1.6% y/y (1% expected, prior revised up to 1.4%)
  • Canada’s CPI and core CPI deflated by 0.1% m/m

 

Disinflation is back on track, the Fed are cautiously optimistic inflation is returning to 2% and do not want the labour market to cool too much, according to Kugler. But USD traders are also pouncing on any signs of disinflation elsewhere and cherry-picking the data they want to see.

 

CA CPI

 

Canada’s CPI and core CPI both deflated for the first month in six at -0.1% m/m, and while trimmed CPI and core CPI y/y accelerated by 0.1 percentage point to 2.9% and 1.9% respectively, all of the BOC’s preferred inflation metrics remain within the 1-3% target band. Common CPI also dipped to 2.3% y/y from 2.4% prior and expected. Canada’s OIS curve was lower with the one-month implying a 48% chance of a 25bp cut, and the three-month with an 84% probability.

Eyes will now shift to New Zealand's CPI report up shortly to see if it justifies the RBNZ's removal of their hawkish bias, and decision to signal lower inflation expectations. The RBA would also like to see this as it removes another pillar of pressure for a hike in Australia. But the NZ inflation report has the potential to move AUD/USD higher or lower, depending on if it comes in too hot or cod relative to expectations.

For what it’s worth (and not that many will listen), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the Fed can “wait a bit to cut rates” to see if consumer price inflation data continues row ease.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

  

Gold, Dow Jones reach record high

Gold traders really latched on to dovish comments and weak CPI data, sending spot gold prices to a record high during its most bullish day in over four months. But before bulls feel compelled to wade in at these highs, they should consider the fact that the adjusted futures gold contract (bottom left chart) has not yet broken above its record high set in May.

 

This suggests that spot gold prices may pause a little before simply accelerating higher form here. Ot at the very least, traders may want to see if futures prices can reach a record high before assuming continued gains on the spot market, as these markets move hand in hand directionally, although their respective levels do not always agree.

 

The Dow Jones made light work of breaking above the 41k, after closing above 40k for the first time on record just three days ago. Volumes increased and it was the Dow’s most bullish day of the year. If I had to be picky I’d note that the daily volume delta (bids – ask) is above its upper standard deviation line, but with ‘America first’ likely to make a comeback, I suggest sentiment will continue to favour the Dow bulls for the time being.

20240717goldDow

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – New Zealand CPI
  • 09:50 – Japan Tankan (Reuters)
  • 10:30 – Singapore non-oil exports
  • 11:00 – Australia leading index (Melbourne Institute)
  • 11:30 – Singapore trade balance
  • 16:00 – UK CPI
  • 19:00 – EU CPI
  • 22:30 – US building permits
  • 23:00 – FOMC Barkin speaks
  • 23:15 – US industrial production
  • 23:30 – Fed Waller speaks
  • 01:15 – US GDPnow (Fed Atlanta, final)

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The Australian dollar retraced lower for a second day, in line with my bias outlined in the AUD/USD weekly outlook report. Given the fact it fell ~1% between Monday’s high to Tuesday’s low and erased most of the prior six days gains, perhaps there’s more downside ahead.

 

Support was found at the May low, although 67c and the highs around 0.6690 area also potential support levels for bulls to consider dips upon a deeper retracement or bears target over the interim.

 

The 1-hour chart shows a bearish trend has been developing, and whilst prices recovered from Tuesday’s low resistance looms around 0.6740, near the weekly S1 pivot point and 38.2% Fibonacci level. Bears could seek to fade into moves towards that resistance zone for a retest of the May high, a break beneath which brings 67c into focus. A break above 0.6750 invalidates the near-term bearish bias on the 1-hour chart. And brings the next resistance zone around 0.6760 into focus.

20240717audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas Gold Dow Jones AUD/USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - July 16, 2024
Yesterday 03:17 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite stronger than expected retail sales
Yesterday 01:45 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
Yesterday 12:09 PM
Gold outlook: Precious metal edges closer to May ATH
Yesterday 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:52 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 looking to turn the tide
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
USD index, USD/JPY show signs of stability, ASX breaks 8000
By:
Matt Simpson
July 15, 2024 11:20 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 11, 2024 10:40 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2024 11:01 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        AUD/USD snaps 4-day streak, ASX 200 remains confined to its range
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 8, 2024 11:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.