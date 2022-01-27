Asian Open: Wall Street extends selloff, yet ASX futures point higher

Futures markets currently suggests that the ASX 200 will defy negative sentiment today, yet unless key resistance levels are cleared it could become a dead-cat bounce.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 27, 2022 9:56 PM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Thursday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -129.64 points (-0.38%) to close at 34,168.09
  • The S&P 500 index fell -23.42 points (-0.54%) to close at 4,326.51
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -169.648 points (-1.2%) to close at 14,003.11

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 101 points (1.51%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,939.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 330 points (1.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,500.30
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 34 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 23,841.00
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -9 points (-0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,015.56

20220128moversCI

Red remained the colour of the day yesterday, with Asian, European and US indices extending their post-FOMC losses. It seems equity traders are finally taking the Fed hike seriously and factoring in the prospects of squeezed profit margins as their debt payments are about to become more expensive. The Russell 2000 (small caps) fell -2.3% and the Nasdaq fell a further -1.2%. Despite this, futures markets across Asia point towards a higher open today, at which point we will find out whether a reversal is underway or bears simply stap back in at higher prices.

ASX200 – Remember, volatility cuts both ways

20220128asx200CI

You’d think that the lead from Wall Street doesn’t bode well for the ASX 200 today, yet futures markets are pointing to a gap higher. And, at the same time, its move lower does look over-extended. And bears late to the picnic would be wise to remember that volatility cuts both ways, especially during such bearish moves where prices can easily whipsaw against bears, despite a negative narrative. The ASX 200 is currently down around -11% from its year-to-day high, making it its worst month since March 2020 and 8% of those losses have occurred over the past four days. So whilst it could easily crash and burn today, we’re mindful that equities are not playing nicely at the moment so wider stops and lower levels of exposure are always an option.

20220128moversASXci

ASX 200: 6838.3 (-1.77%), 26 January 2022

  • Energy (2.11%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-4.95%) was the weakest
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 156.6 (76.92%) stocks advanced, 9 (4.42%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +8.81% - Beach Energy Ltd (BPT.AX)
  • +4.45% - AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX)
  • +3.57% - Santos Ltd (STO.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -11.3% - Evolution Mining Ltd (EVN.AX)
  • -9.85% - WiseTech Global Ltd (WTC.AX)
  • -9.66% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)

King dollar remains leader of the pack

The US dollar retained its grip on the currency markets and traded higher against all major currencies. The US dollar rose to an 18-month high during its most bullish session in 11-weeks, which saw EUR/USD close firmly below the 1.12 handle for the first time since June 2020. As things stand the euro is on track for its most bearish month in seven. USD/JPY closed above 115 in line with our bias from yesterday’s Asian open report and appears set to reclaim 116 near the YTD highs as it tracks US-JP yield differentials higher.

The Aussie and Kiwi were the weakest majors which saw AUD/USD fall to just 20 pips above 70c. It appears to be only a matter of time before the key level is challenged, which leaves the question as to which side of this milestone level it will close the week today.

Gold falls below 1800, silver selloff accelerates

The combination of a strong dollar and rising real rates forced the yellow metal back below 1800 during a second day of turbulent selling. Whilst we suspect gold will shine again, momentum is clearly pointing lower over the near-term as bears have their fun within a multi-month triangle formation. A downside break of the August trendline could shake things up but, for now at least, we suspect selling pressures could subside as we approach 1790.

Bearish momentum for silver accelerated during its worst session since September. It has closed lower for five consecutive days although support was found at 22.60 and trend support from the December low is also nearby.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220128calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices Wall Street ASX Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.