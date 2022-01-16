Asian Open: China’s GDP in focus today

The consensus view is for growth to have slowed in China’s GDP report today, leaving some to speculate that more stimulus could follow.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 16, 2022 10:03 PM
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US Friday close:

  • The Dow Jones fell -201.79 points (-0.56%) to close at 35,911.81
  • The S&P 500 rose 3.82 points (0.09%) to close at 4,662.85
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 115.977 points (0.75%) to close at 15,611.59

Asian Indices:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 index closed at 7,393.90 on Friday
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed at 28,124.28 on Friday
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 24,383.32 on Friday
  • China'sA50 Index closed at 15,064.20 on Friday

 

20220117moversCI

 

Wall Street was mixed amidst weak data and earnings

Retail sales fell -1.9% in December, which was its weakest print in 10-months as shoppers appear to have taken the advice to bring their purchases forward. Consumer sentiment was also lower according to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey. At 68.8 it sits just above its 10-year low seen in November. And perhaps not so surprisingly, inflation expectations also rose. The S&P 500 recouped earlier losses to close just 0.8% higher whilst the Dow fell -0.56%. The Nasdaq 100 closed 0.75% higher after opening at the low of the day, yet in comparison to Thursday’s sell-off it was a minor victory at best.

ASX 200 falters below 7500

Each time it looked as though the ASX 200 could finally challenge 7500, bears return to drive it lower. It should be noted that the more volatile days are bearish and prices are now probing trend support, and we are on guard for a bearish break of it.

20220117moversASXci

ASX 200: 7393.9 (-1.08%), 16 January 2022

  • Utilities (0.4%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-3.92%) was the weakest
  • 1 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 10 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 149 (74.50%) stocks advanced, 46 (23.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +4.71% - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TLX.AX)
  • +3.57% - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX)
  • +3.04% - EBOS Group Ltd (EBO.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -15.82% - Pendal Group Ltd (PDL.AX)
  • -9.16% - Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX)
  • -5.13% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)

 

Read our guide on the ASX 200 trading guide

 

China’s GDP report at 13:00 is the main event in Asia

China release GDP data at 13:00 AEDT, and Q3 growth is expected to fall to 3.3% from 4.9% previously. And this makes sense as PMI contracted a couple of months ago, and retail sales and investments fell much further than expected last month. And, as inflation was also underwhelming in last week’s report, it begs the question as to whether Beijing will be prompted to provide more stimulus. Therefore, if GDP comes in below expectations we could even see Chinese equity markets rally if stimulus is deemed to be on the horizon.

The China A50 closed below 15,200 for a second consecutive day although momentum is waning. A stronger than expected GDP report could helped it recover back above 15,200 (or even a weaker than expected), but we’d expect it to remain below 15,200 if GDP comes in around 3.3%.

 

Read our guide on the PBOC (People's Bank of China) and inflation

 

USD pared some of its week’s losses on Friday

Expectations for the Fed to hike more aggressively helped the US catch a bid and snap a 3-day losing streak and rally from the September highs. That said, the US dollar was still the weakest major currency last week but it’s possible we have seen a corrective low. We also suspect the euro has seen its corrective high having found resistance below the 1.15 handle and November lows.

The Australian dollar was the weakest currency on Friday and closed lower against all of its peers. AUD/CAD closed back below the March 2020 high which has invalidated our near-term bullish bias. AUD/JPY fell to a 3-week low and GBP/AUD closed at its highest level since August. AUD/USD fell over -1% and below its 20-day eMA, but a potential setup that has caught our eye is on AUD/CHF.

Momentum shift at resistance on AUD/CHF

20220117audchfCI

Since the middle of December, AUD/CHF saw several failed attempts to break 0.6677 resistance, before Thursday’s bearish engulfing candle and Friday’s bearish range expansion confirmed a momentum shift at resistance. Prices respected trend support but we favour a downside break of it due to the strength of momentum. Traders can wait for a break of trend support with an initial target around the 0.6540 low.

Gold’s rally pauses for breath

Gold’s rally has stalled just below the December high which was marked with a large bearish engulfing candle. With two bearish candles forming at this cycle high we suspect it could enter a retracement phase whilst prices remain below 1830, but we’d also need to see a break above 1834 before becoming convinced that its next upleg will be sustained. And with real yields (TIPS) rising it further suggests gold may need to pull back.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220117calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices AUD/CHF China GDP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
Today 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
By:
David Song
Today 05:56 PM
    aus_02
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 02:11 PM
      multiple currencies
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 01:30 PM
        Bitcoin_eye
        Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.