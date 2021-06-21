Where is Gold headed Watch the DXY to help determine direction

If the DXY continues lower and can take out the 91.50 level, Gold should go bid.

June 22, 2021 3:51 AM

Where is Gold headed? Watch the DXY to help determine direction!

The Scenario: Its FOMC day.  Gold (XAU/USD) is pulling back, down roughly $60 from its recent highs on June 1st near 1917.39 and is trading near 1856.  The FOMC releases there June statement and growth and inflation forecasts: HAWKISH! Gold crashes! Price moves from 1859 down to 1803 and continues to fall the next day to 1767! 

How to start gold trading

But price has halted there and has been held up by strong horizontal support at 1756.26 dating back to March, as well as, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of March 31st to the highs of June 1st, near 1769.37.  On a 240-minute timeframe, the RSI has unwound from oversold territory, however, is still putting in lower highs.  For bulls to gain control, a move above the recent June 18th highs of 1797.25 would be required.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, XAU/USD has pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the March 2020 lows to the August 2020 highs near 1763.19.  In addition, the 1756 level has acted as strong support and resistance going back to May 2020.  The RSI on the daily timeframe has just turned up from oversold conditions and is barely neutral at 34.23. For bears to gain control, they would need to push Gold below the 1756 level.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

At the bottom of the chart above is the correlation coefficient between the XAU/USD and the US Dollar Index (DXY).  Notice the reading is -1.00 on the daily timeframe.  This means that there is a PERFECT negative correlation right now between Gold and the US Dollar.  So, if one goes up, the other goes down!  Therefore, traders can also look at a daily chart of the DXY to get a better idea of what direction Gold may be headed next.

Learn Everything you need to know about DXY

On a daily timeframe, DXY retraced, and closed above, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of March 31st to the lows of May 25th.  However, on Monday, the index reversed and closed back below Friday’s open and gave back all its gains.  Strong support is down near 91.50, which is the 200 Day Moving Average and previous resistance (now support).  It was also the 50% retracement from the previous mentioned timeframe. Support below there is 90.90. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Therefore, if the DXY does continue lower on a daily timeframe and can take out the 91.50 level, Gold should go bid.  However, if DXY trades above Friday’s highs of 92.40, Gold should continue moving lower and take out the 1756 level.  Watch Gold in the short-term 240-minute timeframe for more direction as to where the precious metal may be headed next!

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Gold DXY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.