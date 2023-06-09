The Week Ahead: US Inflation, FOMC, ECB and BOJ meetings in focus

Three mighty central banks release their monetary policy decisions next week, starting with the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. But Tuesday’s inflation report could also carry some clout as it has the potential to move the needle between an anticipated pause to an undesired hike if it surprises too much to the upside.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 9, 2023 1:12 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Three mighty central banks release their monetary policy decisions next week, starting with the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. But Tuesday’s inflation report could also carry some clout as it has the potential to move the needle between an anticipated pause to an undesired hike if it surprises too much to the upside. Whilst the ECB meeting on Thursday is the most likely ‘live’ meeting of the three, we’re curious to see how they tackle weak growth, disinflation and what impact (if any) this can have on staff forecasts. And whilst the BOJ are unlikely to change policy, yen traders will be quick to remind you that’s exactly what they want you to think – before they come out with a surprise. So always be on your guard when the BOJ is concerned.

 

 

The week that was:

  • The RBA hiked their cash rate by 25bp to 4.1%, warning they ‘some further tightening may be required’ –
  • It was the second consecutive meeting where they surprised the consensus for a hold
  • Citing stubbornly high inflation, the BOC also surprised markets with a 25bp hike to 4.75% (but this may be one and done)
  • The combination of RBA and BOC hike saw traders reconsider the potential for the Fed to hike at their July FOMC meeting
  • China’s imports and exports continued to slide as demand for goods in general fell, which complemented weak official PMI data form the previous week and further fan concerns for the global growth outlook
  • Asian equity markets felt the strain with even the Nikkei 225 forming a bearish engulfing day at its 32-year high, whilst the yuan continued to slide and send USD/CNH to a fresh 7-month high
  • The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the US dollar as central authorities loosed their grip of state control and veer towards a free market
  • The World Bank increased its growth forecast for 2023, yet lowered it for 2024

 

The week ahead (calendar):

20230609weekaheadCALci

  

Earnings This Week

Look at the corporate calendar and find out what stocks will be reporting results in Earnings This Week.

 

The week ahead (key events and themes):

FOMC meeting

20230608fedfundfutures

Over the past couple of weeks we have seen market expectations do full circle from pricing in a pause, to pricing in a hike and back again. Whilst some data points could easily warrant a hike (and back up hawkish comments from some Fed members) – others point to a pause. But what tips the scales in favour of another hold next week is that Vice Chair Jefferson backed up comments which alluded to a pause from Powell ahead of the blackout period.

As things stand at the time of writing, Fed fund futures imply a 65.6% chance of a pause next week, or a 34.4% probability of a 25bp hike. Take note that there’s currently a 49.9% chance of a 25bp hike in July or 47.2% chance of one in September.

Of course, another hot NFP print of 283k jobs serves as a reminder that the job market remains tight – even if unemployment rose to a (historically low) level of 3.7%. But perhaps the best proxy for that the Fed decide to do on Wednesday is what happens with Tuesday’s inflation report.

Keep in mind we also have the quarterly staff forecasts, updated dot plot and press conference to look forward too which can sway market opinion after the decision. A typical pattern in recent history is to see markets construe the decision as dovish before the press conference reverses the initial move.

 

US inflation report

20230608usdCPI

It probably goes without saying that an uncomfortably hot inflation report on Wednesday could tip the scales in favour of another hike, sending the US dollar soaring with yields and weighing on Wall Street, gold and commodity FX. But a more realistic outcome is that inflation will come in or around expectations and show a slight softening whilst remaining elevated by historical standard. The degree (and which side) of expectations it lands upon would then likely see a shift in expectations further our and retain a pause for Wednesday. Of course, what we would all like to see is a healthy drop in inflation which would likely cement a pause, bring forward expectations of the Fed’s cut (slightly) and weigh on the US dollar and yields accordingly.

 

ECB meeting

20230608ecbrate

The consensus is for the ECB to hike their interest rate by 25bp to 4%, which would be its highest level since 2008 and their eighth hike this cycle (followed by another 25bp hike in July). Yet with weaker growth an obvious signs of disinflation, there’s a case that the central bank may not need the multitude of hikes going forward that they have ben touting. Still, that does not mean the ECB will be in any rush to reveal any such viewpoint, especially with the Fed at a 5% interest rate and the likes of the RBA and BOC hiking earlier this week.

 

BOJ meeting

20230609bojycc

In all likelihood, there will be no change to monetary policy form the BOJ at this meeting (or any time soon). But that is not to say we should not ignore the possibility of some action, given their reluctance to provide accurate forward guidance and history of surprising markets every now and then. Commentary he’s remained ultra-dovish from BOJ members, even if inflation has ticked higher.

Interest rates currently remain at -0.1% as they have since 2016, and if they are to change anything it would likely be a wider YCC band, or the abolishment of the policy all together. And that could spur a bout of very strong yen strength (USD/JPY weakness).

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Week ahead Central Bank ECB FOMC BoJ

Latest market news

View more
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Week ahead articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
June 7, 2024 02:54 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 31, 2024 03:32 AM
      inflation_07
      USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 24, 2024 03:46 AM
        inflation_02
        The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 17, 2024 04:06 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.