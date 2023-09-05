USD/CNH, AUD/USD: Spluttering services sector activity in China is hardly new news

David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 12:55 PM
27 views
china_02
David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst

China’s services sector continues to slow, generating renewed downside pressure on the offshore Chinese yuan and Australian dollar against the US dollar. But with the data merely confirming what many already knew, and with policymakers continuing to rollout fresh stimulus measures, it’s questionable whether the selling will last.

Caixin Services PMI hits CNH, AUD hard

The Caixin China general services PMI fell to 51.8 In August from 54.1 a month earlier, hitting the lowest level this year. While above 50 indicating an expansion in activity levels, the slowdown adds to evidence that weakness in China’s manufacturing sector is now spreading to larger parts of the economy. Within the report, new orders declined for the first time this year while input price inflation eased by the most in six months.

All very gloomy but hardly different to the message contained in the government’s own services PMI released last week. It’s not only known information but explains why Chinese policymakers are actively moving to stimulate domestic demand already, pointing to the potential for the initial market reaction to fade.

cnh sept 5

Source: Trading View

USD/CNH broke the downtrend that’s been in place on the 4-hourly chart following the PMI release but has since pulled back. A failure to sustain the break may see a pullback towards minor support at 7.2700. Below that, long-standing uptrend support is located around 7.2500.

As mentioned previously, the catalyst for the move was largely identical to information received last week and we’ve seen a lot of new positive news flow since then.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD CNH AUD/USD FX PMI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: China sentiment in the driving seat as RBA settles in for extended pause
Today 05:43 AM
WTI crude oil headed for $90? Yields perk up: European open – 5/9/2023
Today 04:24 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ quest for sustained inflation has a long way to go
Today 01:42 AM
Gold, EUR/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 05/09/2023
Yesterday 10:50 PM
Oil prices rise, holiday markets unchanged
Yesterday 08:01 PM
USDBRL should reflect worsening fiscal risks in Brazil and economic data for the United States, China and the eurozone
Yesterday 07:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CNH articles

Research
China worries dominate agenda
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 21, 2022 01:40 PM
    Research
    There’ll be a lot of bond bears with sore heads today
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 11, 2022 12:01 AM
      China flag
      Yuan, Chinese stocks tumble as economic concerns grow
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 24, 2022 10:00 AM
        China flag
        Yuan, Chinese stocks tumble as economic concerns grow
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 24, 2022 10:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.