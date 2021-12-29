US Dollar slammed into London fix. What next for EUR/USD and GBP/USD?

Will the US Dollar continue to be sold or was Wednesday just a "one-off" as traders positioned themselves for settlement on Friday?

December 30, 2021 6:11 AM
multiple currencies

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading.  There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year.  With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around!  The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date.  In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st.  By selling US Dollars,  EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid!  What’s next for these pairs?

What is market liquidity?

EUR/USD had been moving lower from 1.2215 in an orderly channel since May, however it halted near 1.1186 on November 24th as the pair posted a false breakdown below the bottom trendline of the channel.  Since then, EUR/USD has been oscillating around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 2020 to the highs of January 6th near 1.1292. 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, after breaking out of a short-term consolidation channel, the pair halted just below the 50 Day Moving Average near 1.1391 and pulled back. The next resistance above the 50 Day Moving Average (not shown) is the downward sloping top trendline of the channel and horizontal resistance near 1.1490.  EUR/USD is stalling near support at the top trendline of the triangle near 1.1325.  If price breaks back below the trendline, support is at the bottom trendline near 1.1240, then the previous lows at 1.1182.

20211229 eruusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/USD had been moving lower in a descending wedge formation from 1.3600 since November 9th (red line). The pair broke out above the wedge a month later near 1.3225, moved higher into horizontal resistance and pulled back to retest the upper trendline of the wedge.  From there, GBP/USD began moving higher on December 20th and hasn’t looked back.  The pair moved from 1.3183 up to current levels near 1.3499!  1.3500 is obvious first level of resistance.  Earlier in the week, GBP/USD formed a flag formation.  The target for the flag is near 1.3570.  Price must first break though horizontal resistance at 1.3517 if it is to get there.  Above the target, resistance is at early November highs and top of the wedge near 1.3603.  Support is back at Wednesday’s lows near 1.3408, then horizontal support near 1.3379.  Below there, support is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 1.3290.

20211229 gbpusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

EUR/USD and GBP/USD were both beneficiaries of US Dollar selling into the London fix.  The question, though, remains into the end of the week, month, and year: Will the US Dollar continue to be sold or was this just a one-off as traders positioned themselves for settlement on Friday?  Regardless, watch the levels for a possible pause or reversal!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: EUR USD Forex Trade Ideas GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 04:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2024 11:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 3, 2024 08:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 1, 2024 10:27 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.