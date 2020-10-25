Silver Intraday: Downside Risks Persist
Last Friday, spot silver fell 0.4% on day to $24.61, as the three major U.S. stock indices closed mixed. The white metal was down for a second straight session, erased some gains made earlier in the week.
This week, investors would focus on the U.S. September durable goods orders (+0.5% on month expected) and October Consumer Confidence Index (101.9 expected), both due on Tuesday. Also, the first estimate of U.S. 3Q annualized GDP will be released on Thursday (+31.8% on quarter expected).
From a technical point of view, spot silver's downside risks persist as shown on the 1-hour chart. Currently, it has broken below a rising trend line drawn from October 6, while the 20-period and 50-period moving averages have turned downward. The level at $24.86 might be considered as the nearest resistance, with 1st and 2nd support expected to be located at $23.95 and $23.55.
Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Commodities articles
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
February 17, 2025 01:33 AM