QE or Not the SP 500 Has Consistently Rallied Since Fed Repo Operations Began

The S&P 500 has closed below its 10-day MA just five times since the Fed’s repo operations began.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 24, 2020 9:32 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

QE or Not, the S&P 500 Has Consistently Rallied Since Fed Repo Operations Began

11 October 2019.

If that date doesn’t ring a bell for you, you’re not alone…but it’s been arguably one of the most important days for US stock markets over the past few months.

On that date, the Federal Reserve announced that it would be conducting a series of “purely technical” repurchase agreements “to ensure that reserves remain ample” in the financial system. These twice- or thrice-weekly $35B+ injections of liquidity have continued since in a process that traders have sarcastically dubbed “Not Quantitative Easing.” Over this period, the Fed’s balance sheet has grown by nearly $400B, unwinding about half of the “Quantitative Tightening” decrease since the start of 2018:

Source: Federal Reserve, FRED

Repo operations like these are a standard tool that central banks use to manage liquidity in financial systems around the globe, but there’s no denying that we’ve seen an astoundingly consistent rally in the S&P 500 since the Fed’s announcement. As the chart below shows, the S&P 500 has closed below even its short-term 10-day moving average just five times in the 70-plus trading days since the Fed’s repo operations began:

 

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

According to Quantitative Edges, this is the fewest times that the S&P 500 has closed below its 10-day MA over a 70-day period since 1972, nearly 50 years ago! By this measure, US stocks haven’t seen this consistent of a rally since most of us have been alive.

Of course, as any Statistics 101 student will tell you, correlation does not necessarily indicate causation, but given the remarkably reliable rally we’ve seen, US index traders should definitely be paying close attention to any changes in the Fed’s “Not QE” schedule of repo purchases.


Related tags: Indices Wall Street FOMC Fed

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
Today 05:38 PM
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Today 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Today 02:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Today 01:54 PM
US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:00 PM
    stocks_04
    S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 01:49 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 20, 2025 02:31 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.