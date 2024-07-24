Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA Hits 40K – Will We See a Bounce?

The DJIA has fallen back to retest the psychologically-significant $40K level, which could now provide support for the index moving forward.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 5:26 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

DJIA Key Points

  • All the major indices are trading lower, led by a -3% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100
  • Yield curve “uninversions” have historically been a harbinger of a potential recession, and we’re closer to that signal than at any point in the last 2 years.
  • DJIA has fallen back to retest the psychologically-significant $40K level, which could now provide support for the index moving forward.

Make no bones about it: Today has been a rough day for the US stock market.

All the major indices are trading lower, led by a -3% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 in the wake of disappointing earnings from Tesla and (to a lesser extent) Alphabet. While soft earnings from Two of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks is the proximate cause for the big selloff, we also saw a worse-than-expected 49.5 reading in the S&P Flash Manufacturing PMI survey out of the US, the lowest reading this year.

The steepening of the 10yr-2yr yield spread to its tightest level in over 2 years (14bps) is also playing a role in spooking investors, as yield curve “uninversions” have historically been a harbinger of a potential recession. Time will tell whether this cocktail of bearish indicators continues to weigh on indices, but as it stands, bears are holding the upper hand at the moment.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Analysis – DJIA Daily Chart

DJIA_DAILY_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_02152024SPX_DAILY_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_07242024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a technical perspective, the DJIA has fallen back to retest the psychologically-significant $40K level as we go to press. This level, which served as key resistance in April and May, could now provide support for the index moving forward.

If we fail to see a bounce here, a deeper drop toward the 100-day MA and the rising trend line connecting the April, May, and June lows near $39K could be the next stop for the index.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: DJIA Indices Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD, CAD/JPY forecast: Canadian dollar analysis - July 24, 2024
Today 05:44 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls after Tesla & Alphabet earnings underwhelm
Today 01:43 PM
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY forecast: Weak PMIs dampens euro as yen roars back
Today 12:52 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
Today 09:55 AM
USD/JPY, EURUSD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:11 AM
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DJIA articles

Research
Dow Forecast: DJIA hits record as energy, financials extend breakout
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 17, 2024 04:24 PM
    Research
    Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 11, 2024 04:30 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 24, 2024 04:00 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Papa Dow Diverges from SPX and NDX
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 18, 2024 01:57 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.