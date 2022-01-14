Q4 2021 US Reporting Season Preview

Q4 reporting season picks up speed this evening with reports from financial heavyweights JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Blackrock, before 114 companies report next week. See below the key themes and trends we'll be monitoring.

January 14, 2022 3:44 PM

Macro Overview

2021 saw the S&P500 hit fresh record highs on an astonishing 70 separate days. It is noticeable that the first two weeks of 2022 have seen a continuation of the volatility that marked the final months of 2021.

US inflation recently reached an almost 40 year high, hitting an annualised 7% in December. To counter this, the Federal Reserve has become increasingly hawkish.

In response, market expectations have shifted towards faster balance sheet normalization, with "quantitative tightening" to begin in September after Fed lift-off in June or possibly as early as March. A prospect that has rattled tech stocks.

Meanwhile, surging Omicron cases have left hospitals straining under the weight of numbers, disrupting global supply chains and grocery shelves empty. A development that will weigh on Q1 growth, likely to be reflected in some company's forward guidance.

Earnings

Despite the headwinds outlined above, S&P500 companies are expected to deliver strong earnings growth again. According to Factset, "For Q4 2021, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 21.7%."

Presuming this is the confirmed growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the fourth straight quarter of earnings growth above 20% and lift full years earning growth to more than 40% for the full year.

 

Guidance

As noted by FactSet in the first week of January, "93 S&P 500 companies have issued EPS guidance for the fourth quarter. This number is slightly below the 5-year average of 100. Of these 93 companies, 56 have issued negative EPS guidance, and 37 have issued positive EPS guidance."

This marks the first time since Q2 2020 that S&P500 companies have issued more negative EPS guidance than positive guidance. Despite this, the estimated (year over year) earnings growth for Q4 2021 is above the expectations from the start of Q4.

 

Sector Performance

As noted by Factset, the Energy sector led by companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron have recorded the largest percentage increase in estimated (dollar-level) earnings of all eleven sectors since the start of the quarter at 40.8% (to $28.1 billion from $20.0 billion).

The Consumer Discretionary sector led by Amazon.com has recorded the largest percentage decrease in estimated (dollar-level) earnings of all eleven sectors since the start of the quarter at -15.1% (to $27.1 billion from $32.0 billion).

 

S&P500 Technical Outlook

The overnight decline has the S&P500 eyeing important trendline support at 4620/00ish from the March 2020, 2174 low.

Providing the S&P500 remains above 4620/00 (closing basis), look for a push towards 5000 during the first quarter of 2022.

However, should a sustained break below 4620/00ish occur, the risks are for a deeper pullback towards 4400.

SP500 14th of Jan 2022

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of January 14th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Earnings season US earnings Earnings SPX 500 US stocks Tech Stocks Bank Stocks Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings season articles

stocks_04
Weekly Equities Forecast: Netflix, Goldman Sachs & ASML
By:
Fiona Cincotta
October 12, 2024 02:00 AM
    Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
      crypto_03
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 18, 2024 02:46 PM
        stocks_08
        Weekly equities forecast: Netflix ,TSMC, Goldman Sachs
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 15, 2024 10:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.