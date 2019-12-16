Pay Attention to Me

This week brings a plethora of data from the UK to use as a re-starting point.

December 17, 2019 3:22 AM

Pay Attention to Me!!!

With the UK elections now behind us, there is less uncertainty surrounding an orderly Brexit come the end of January (or sooner).  Although Boris Johnson still has a great deal of work ahead of him, FX market participants may begin to pay attention to the data once again moving forward.  This week brings a plethora of data from the UK to use as a  re-starting point, which will begin to bring everyone up to date from those summer days before the Brexit deal was a “done deal”.  Today we saw our first look at December’s PMI data, and both the manufacturing PMI and services PMI were worse than expected.  Here is the lineup for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Employment Data for Nov, including Claimant Count and Unemployment Rate

Wednesday: Inflation Data for Nov, including Inflation Rate, PPI, and Retail Price Index

Thursday: Retail Sales for Nov and BOE (unchanged is expected)

Friday: GDP  (Q3) Final

After the Bank of England meeting on Thursday, market participants will have a better idea of how the UK economy has been.  Take this data with a grain of salt as the data is from November, which was the time leading up to the elections.  Much of the country was “on hold” waiting for the election outcome. As we are currently mid-way through December,  any real economic uptick or downtick will likely not be until January.   

GBP/USD bulls will be looking for dips to 1.3200 to buy.  After the breakout from the pennant and the extreme move higher on Friday, price is currently in overbought conditions, and seen on the RSI which is close to 80.   With the move higher, price pierced the 1.3500 level and 61.8% retracement level from the April 2018 highs to the September 3rd, 2019 lows and pulled back.   Today GBP/USD put in an inside day (as did most US Dollar pairs), as the market waits for more information.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The target on the pennant is near 1.3775.  Data this week, the BOE, or Brexit comments could continue to push price higher.  Just keep in mind that economic activity may pick up going forward with the uncertainty of the election out of the way!


Related tags: Dollar Sterling Retail Sales USD Forex Brexit Central Bank PPI BOE Bank of England GBP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.