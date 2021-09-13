NZDUSD treads water ahead of Thursdays Q2 GDP data release

Global new covid cases are continuing to fall. China and Japan have seen a sharp fall in new cases. In NSW, the numbers are finally heading in the right direction, and in New Zealand, the seven-day rolling average has fallen from 66 at the end of August to 22.4.

September 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Yesterday NZ PM Jacinda Arden announced Auckland would stay in lockdown for another week in line with the NZ government's strategy of pursuing zero new cases. 


Encouragingly the pace of vaccination in NZ has increased. 66% of the population have now received their first dose, and 33% of the population are double jabbed. These numbers should continue to increase after the NZ government secured 500k of Pfizer doses from Denmark and 275k from Spain. 

Heading into Thursday's Q2 GDP release and reflecting delta optimism, pricing for an RBNZ hike has increased from 90% priced to fully priced for a 25bp hike at its meeting on October 6th. 

Although Thursdays Q2 GDP data predates the current lockdown, it will confirm the economy was on a solid footing before the lockdowns. The market is looking for a 1.3% q/q lift in Q2 GDP, followed by a sharp drop in Q3, before a reopening fuelled recovery in Q4. 

The NZDUSD's ability to withstand the recent bout of risk aversion in US equity equities has been impressive, despite the NZDUSD having one of the outstanding long positions in G10 FX currently. 

Nonetheless, while the NZDUSD remains below trend channel resistance and recent highs .7140/70, the risks remain for a flush lower towards the 7000c area in the near term. Aware that if the NZDUSD were to break and close above .7175, it would negate expectations of a pullback and indicate a rally towards .7300c is underway.


NZDUSD Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 14th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex NZD

Latest market news

View more
Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
Today 04:15 AM
GBP/USD: Fading UK wages, unemployment data given bigger risk events ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Crude oil surge lacks conviction, seeking reversal signal to initiate shorts
Yesterday 11:40 PM
AUD/USD climbs sheepishly from its lows, bear flag on ASX 200
Yesterday 10:40 PM
US CPI Preview: Base Effect Could Boost USD/JPY, Core Reading Key Ahead of Fed
Yesterday 07:06 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI stages sharp recovery
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD: Fading UK wages, unemployment data given bigger risk events ahead
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:34 AM
    aus_09
    AUD/USD climbs sheepishly from its lows, bear flag on ASX 200
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:40 PM
      inflation_05
      US CPI Preview: Base Effect Could Boost USD/JPY, Core Reading Key Ahead of Fed
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 07:06 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - June 10, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.