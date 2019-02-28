List of market concerns grows US GDP not on it

The list of concerns for traders grew again on Thursday but at least US economic growth wasn’t one of them.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 28, 2019 9:25 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The list of concerns for traders grew again on Thursday but at least US economic growth wasn’t one of them. Weak Chinese data fanned fears over the health of the world’s second largest economy. Whilst US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said there was still significant ground between the US and China to close a trade deal. As a result, risk off dominated across the morning and European shares fell southwards on the open

Meanwhile an abrupt end to the Trump – Kim Jong Un Hanoi summit and mounting geopolitical tension between Indian and Pakistan are events being watched by traders. Whilst these latter two events are not directly impacting on the markets, history tells us that there both situations which could escalate quickly. Traders are certainly keeping them on the radar.

US GDP cooled at slower rate than forecast
All this negativity was overshadowed by US economic growth which topped forecast in the fourth quarter. US GDP increased 2.6% year on year in the final quarter of 2018. Whilst this is significantly below the 3.5% growth recorded in the third quarter and 4.2% recorded in Q2, it was ahead of the 2.3% forecast helping lift sentiment.

Delving deeper into the numbers, the data shows that business investment picked up which could indicate stronger growth for longer going forwards. The dollar pared losses on the results and the Dow spiked briefly higher after a negative start. With the US economy still showing signs of strength and the Fed happy to wait patiently to hike rates, investors remained calm. However, its worth keeping in mind that this data is delayed owing to the US government shutdown and concerns are growing that the first quarter of 2019 could see growth slowing further.

Euro below $1.14 & pound dips below $1.33
The dollar pared earlier losses and headed back towards 96.00 versus a basket of currencies, although failed to move convincingly into positive territory. The EUR also slipped back below $1.14, a level not seen since early February as better than forecast US GDP data overshadowed stronger than expected German inflation figures. Investors will now look ahead to another slew of data due tomorrow, including eurozone inflation data and US PCE and ISM Manufacturing numbers.

The stronger dollar meant the pound slipped back below $1.33 snapping a five-day winning streak. Brexit continues to dominate sterling traders’ focus. Whilst a vote on no deal Brexit and delaying Brexit are offering a solid floor to the pound, concerns over Theresa May’s ability to bring a more palatable deal to ministers was weighing on sentiment. With under two weeks to go until the meaningful vote, a government spokesman has said there is still significant work to be done.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling UK 100 USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.