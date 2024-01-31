Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve

There’s a growing risk the RBA may end up cutting interest rates sooner than US Federal Reserve with a slowdown in underlying inflationary pressures in the December quarter seeing markets shift forward expectation for a 25 basis point rate cut to early May.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 1:30 PM
aus_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australia’s December quarter consumer price inflation report came in under market and RBA forecasts
  • Despite inflation remaining well above the RBA’s 2.5% midpoint target, recent data suggests consumer spending and labour market conditions are weakening
  • Markets marginally favour a rate cut from the RBA by May
  • Australian households are heavily indebted with most mortgage rates set off the overnight cash rate, making shifts in monetary policy more efficient than most other nations.

There’s a growing risk the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may end up cutting interest rates sooner than US Federal Reserve with a slowdown in underlying inflationary pressures in the December quarter, on top of signs of stalling consumer spending and softening labour market conditions, seeing markets shift forward expectation for a 25 basis point rate cut to early May.

RBA rate cut brought froward to May

You can see in this screenshot from Bloomberg that implied rate cut pricing based off cash rate futures is now seen at just over 50% for May with more than two full cuts now priced into the curve by the end of the calendar year.

rba pricing

Source: Bloomberg, X

Australian inflation still too high but cooling fast

The catalyst for the shift in pricing came from the release of Australia’s Q4 consumer price inflation (CPI) report which showed both headline and underlying price pressures undershooting economist and RBA forecasts.

Headline CPI rose 0.6% for the quarter and 4.1% over the year, the slowest pace seen the June quarter of 2021. Trimmed mean inflation, the RBA’s preferred measure of underlying pressures, grew by 0.8% for the quarter and 4.2% from a year earlier. Markets were looking for a quarterly increase of 0.8% with an annual rate of 4.4%. Importantly, the quarterly figure was two-tenths below the RBA’s November forecast, and three tenths over the year.

On a nearer-term basis, trimmed mean inflation on a three-month annualised basis now sits at 3.16%, just above the top of the RBA’s 2-3% target. The six-month annualsied rate sits closer to 4%, although both are clearly moderating from the elevated levels seen in 2022 and 2023.

tm inflation q4 2023

Economic indicators are rolling over

While no one is disputing that inflation remains too high, given recent weakness in other Australian economic indicators, there’s a growing risk that prior RBA rate hikes – including in November last year – may be starting to clamp down hard on broader activity levels. On Tuesday, it was reported that retail sales tumbled 2.7% from a month earlier. There was also a sizeable drop in employment reported over the same month, led by full time workers. While seasonality quirks meant there was plenty of statistical noise in both, the underlying message from both was activity is slowing down. Potentially fast.

When you think about Australia's mortgage market structure, and the level of household debt we carry relative to other developed nations, there was always a risk RBA tightening would bite harder on activity than in other parts of the world. We're loaded up to the gills with mortgage debt with mortgage rates set off the front of the borrowing curve. Contrast that to a place like the United States where most mortgage rates have been locked in at ultra-low levels for decades, making rate hikes from the Fed far less efficient on crimping activity than those delivered by the RBA.

Following the latest data, make sure you put February 6 in the calendar. The RBA’s first monetary policy decision of 2024 could well see the bank join others in signaling an eventual policy pivot.

AUD off, bonds and ASX pop

Markets have responded exactly how you would expect to the inflation undershoot with the Australian dollar coming under pressure against a basket of major currencies. Three and 10-year bond futures are also rallying following the bid in the front of the curve with yields down 10 and eight basis points respectively. Australia’s ASX 200 came within a whisker of hitting record highs.

Matt Simpson has several trade recommendations on those markets here and here.

AUD/JPY maybe an option for AUD bears

For mine, when it comes to the Aussie dollar cross where there’s potential for a significant market move given the tricky geopolitical environment and shifting domestic interest rate outlook, it’s hard to look past AUD/JPY.

Having contemplated taking out the highs set in late 2022 and in late 2023 earlier this month, the pair has run into sellers constantly at 97.80 despite the risk positive environment. Following Australia’s latest inflation report, it’s now testing the 50-day moving average around 96.90. While not a major level, a clean break could easily usher in a move towards support at 96.04. Below that, uptrend support and 200-day moving average will provide a stern test for shorts, should AUD/JPY get there.

Those interested in a short trade could initiate a position targeting uptrend support/200DMA with a stop-loss order above 97.80 for protection. Should AUD/JPY move lower, the stop could be lowered to the original entry point.

audjpy jan 31

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD JPY FX Inflation RBA

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
Today 01:31 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
Yesterday 12:10 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
Yesterday 01:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD JPY articles

Market chart showing uptrend
ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 12:44 AM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 17, 2024 11:36 PM
      aus_01
      AUD/JPY looking heavy on the charts as risk rolls over
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 16, 2024 03:53 AM
        japan_03
        AUD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Weaker Japanese yen adds to near-term upside risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 14, 2023 01:11 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.