Good Friday Holiday

With light market participation, there is the possibility of some violent fx moves.

April 10, 2020 2:31 AM

Good Friday Holiday

Tomorrow,  much of the world is on Holiday, celebrating Good Friday.  Many stock and bond markets around the world will be closed, such as the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, and Canada.  Therefore, one may expect that with many market players taking the day off, that the FX markets should be quiet.  That has traditionally been a reasonable assumption over a long global holiday weekend.  However, in these unprecedented times,  any news that may come out tomorrow could also accompany extremely volatility.  As participation will be low, there will not be as many resting buy or sell orders in the FX market.  

There are 4 events to look for tomorrow which may cause volatility in the fx space:

  1. The Data

China is due to release their CPI and PPI data tomorrow.  Expectations are for 4.8% (YoY) and -1.1% (YoY), respectively.  If the data comes out dramatically different than expected, USD/CNH may have a large move.  In addition, although the US is closed tomorrow,  they are expected to release their own CPI and Core CPI data.  Expectations are for -0.3% (MoM) and 0.1% (MoM), respectively.  Also, the Federal Reserve’s Mester and Quarles are both expected to speak tomorrow.  After today’s Fed moves, any “less dovish” comments could cause the US Dollar to spike higher vs any of its counter currencies, on very light volume.

.OPEC+ Comments

At the time of this writing, OPEC++ have agreed to cut back in production of 10 million bpd through July, then 8 million bpd from July to December, followed by 6 million bpd from January 2021 through April 2022.  WTI Crude oil had been going bid into the announcement, however, has sold off from 28.21 to as low as 22.48 after the deal was announced. (May have been “buy the rumor, sell the fact”).  However, if the deal does not go through, or if there are negative comments tomorrow, crude could sell off even further.  This would cause crude sensitive currencies to move as well, such as USD/CAD, USD/NOK, and USD/MNX.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

3. European Rescue Plan

As of the time of this writing, EU finance ministers have reached an agreement on a European Rescue Plan, (the actual amount has not been provided yet), plus other guaranteed programs.  Positive or negative comments regarding this deal could affect Euro pairs.  (No mention yet of the words “Coronavirus bonds”)

4. Coronavirus Updates

Although many world markets are closed, the coronavirus does not take the day off.  Over the weekends when updates are given, the markets can’t move because they are closed.  However, with fx markets open tomorrow, there is the possibility of volatility around the updates.

Although tomorrow is a holiday for most of the world, traders must be careful when placing new trades and where to put stop placements.  With light market participation, there is the possibility of some violent fx moves if there are any surprises in the market.



Related tags: Forex Oil Coronavirus Fed

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision
Today 05:25 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
Today 04:52 PM
Gold Rally Tests Key Support After XAU/USD Threat at ATH
Today 04:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Fed rate decision & big tech earnings
Today 02:24 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Snaps Back from Support
Today 02:06 PM
USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Markets Hold Ahead of FOMC
Today 10:24 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Markets Hold Ahead of FOMC
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 10:24 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:51 AM
      Uptrend
      NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:21 AM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Quarterly CPI to decide on Feb cut
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.