gold could precious metals bounce back 2688402017

Thanks to a generally stronger dollar amid heightened expectations of a faster tightening cycle from the Fed, market participants have apparently reduced their holdings in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 8, 2017 4:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Thanks to a generally stronger dollar amid heightened expectations of a faster tightening cycle from the Fed, market participants have apparently reduced their holdings in buck-denominated precious metals. At the time of this writing, gold and silver were both trading lower for the second consecutive day, extending their declines from last week. Gold was finding no support from a pause in the stock market rally either. But could the metals bounce back as we head into the second half of this week?

The dollar does appear a little overbought in the short-term outlook. A rate rise next week is basically priced in. That doesn’t mean the dollar should weaken, but equally one can argue that there is no reason for it move significantly further higher without a pause at the very least. The US jobs report on Friday poses a key risk to the dollar and in the event we see a surprisingly weak number then the odds for a rate increase may weaken significantly. Given that possibility, speculators may ease off the gas a little.

In addition to the impact of potential weakness in dollar, gold may find support in the event of a stock market correction. This could become a possibility if the US indices break below some significant support levels. On the S&P 500, for example, 2366/7 represents a key support area in that it was the last resistance prior to last Wednesday’s big upsurge. If this level were to break down decisively, it may trigger profit-taking and short selling response from market participants. This could in turn boost the appetite for perceived safe haven assets such as gold, silver and yen. The resulting weakness in the USD/JPY may weigh on the Dollar Index, which in turn could support dollar-denominated precious metals even further.

Well, that is all good in theory, in reality it may not pan out that way. Nevertheless it is a possibility and we shouldn’t fixate on the idea that gold and silver will simply fall further because of what’s happened since last week. That being said, gold is yet to show any signs of support and for now at least the path of least resistance remains to the downside. Thus, it appears likely that the metal may drop to test the $1200 level again in the coming days, provided that intermediate support at $1217/20 area gives way. This level was being tested at the time of this writing.

17.03.07 gold

Related tags: Dollar Gold Silver Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.