GBP/USD, USD/CAD forecasts: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises ahead of US inflation data, BoE’s Bailey. USD/CAD falls ahead of BoC & US CPI.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 12, 2023 5:22 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises ahead of US inflation data, BoE’s Bailey

  • IMF forecasts 0.3% contracting for UK in 2023
  • US CPI expected to cool to 5.2% YoY
  • GBP/USD needs to rise above 1.2450 to extend gains

GHBP/USD is rising for a second straight session as investors shrug off the dismal IMF forecast, which sees the UK economy contracting by 0.3% in 2023, the worst performing G20 countries, as inflation remains elevated.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak twice today, and investors will be watching for clues over the future path of rate hikes.

However, the main focus will be on US inflation which will set expectations for the May FPMC meeting.

CPI is expected to cool to 5.2% YoY, a 17-month low, down from 6% in February. However, core inflation is expected to be stickier and actually rise to 5.6% YoY, up from 5.5%.

Heading into the meeting, the market is pricing in 66% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in May. Should inflation, particularly core inflation, which is still 2.5 times the Fed’s 2% target, prove to be stickier than feared, then rate hike bets could rise, lifting the USD.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades above its month-old rising trendline, which combined with the bullish RSI and the supportive moving averages, keep buyers hopeful of further gains.

The pair trades just below 1.2450 a resistance level that has capped gains on several occasions since November. A rise above this level is needed to extend the bullish run up to 1.2525, the April high. Beyond here 1.2667, the May high.

On the downside, a move below the rising trendline opens the door to support at 1.2290, the April low, which could offer strong support. A break below here exposes the 50 & 100 sma at 1.2185.

gbpusd chart

 

USD/CAD falls ahead of BoC & US CPI

  • BoC expected to keep rates on pause at 4.5%
  • Could signal it is prepared to hike again if needed
  • USD/CAD tests multi-month rising trendline

USD/CAD is falling for a third straight session amid USD weakness, rising oil prices and as investors look ahead to the BoC interest rates decision.

The BoC It's widely expected to leave interest rates at 4.5% as inflation cooled to 5.2% . The continued pause will give the central bank the opportunity to assess the impact of its steep rate hiking cycle on the economy.

Despite inflation falling to its lowest level in 13 months, economic data keeps surprising to the upside. The jobs market remains hot with abundant vacancies, and wage pressures remain strong. Early estimates point to economic growth of 2.8% defying predictions of a stalling economy or possible recession.

As a result, today’s meeting could see the central bank say that it is prepared to resume lifting interest rates if necessary.

Oil prices also continued to support the loonie, jumping 2% yesterday as the market considers that peak US interest rates are near, and despite data showing a surprise build in inventories.

In addition to the BoC and oil prices US inflation data is likely to be a key driver for the pair and less so the minutes to the March FOMC.

Where next for USD/CAD?

USD/CAD trades around a weekly low and is testing the multi-month rising trendline. Sellers could look for a meaningful move below this support, which exposes the 200 sma and the April low at 1.34. Follow-through selling from here brings 1.3325 the January low into target ahead of 1.3260 the 2023 low.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery would need to rise above 1.35, the psychological level to attack 1.3540-60 resistance zone, the 50 & 100 sma, and the weekly high.

usdcad chart

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD USD/CAD CPI

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.