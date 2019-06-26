﻿

FTSE sinks in a morass of negative news

The FTSE and other European indices are slightly lower, affected by
comments from the Federal Reserve, rising tensions over Iran and no
signs of a resolution to the Sino-US trade conflict.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 26, 2019 3:21 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE and other European indices are slightly lower, affected by
comments from the Federal Reserve, rising tensions over Iran and no
signs of a resolution to the Sino-US trade conflict. The increasing
likelihood of a no-deal Brexit is also eroding some investors’
enthusiasm.

US stock fall lifts WTI prices

A decline in US domestic crude oil reserves has lifted West Texas oil
prices overnight with additional support provided by brewing tensions
between the US and Iran. WTI gained 2% early Wednesday having already
moved nearly 9% higher last week amidst tensions in the Gulf
threatening to escalate into a more serious conflict.

Fed member comments boost dollar

The dollar is a touch stronger as the currency market tries to guess
and second-guess the Fed’s next move. Comments from one FOMC member saying that the expectations of a July rate cut are overdone have provided dollar bulls with a reason to buy.

However, the worsening rhetoric on Iran is causing some  shift away from the dollar and into safe haven currencies.

For the moment there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for
sterling. The more it seems that nothing can challenge Boris Johnson’s
lead in the party contest the more sterling is being sold off on fears
of a no-deal Brexit. The price curve is now one clean line lower, without any counter-balance to the decline.


Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Dollar GBP Forex UK 100 USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Yesterday 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Yesterday 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
March 27, 2024 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.