EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Jan 29, 2024

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 1:15 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report - as of Tuesday 23, 2023:

  • Traders have reduced their short-exposure to US dollar futures by ~50% over the past four weeks
  • Asset managers increased their gross short exposure to Japanese yen futures by 28.2%.
  • Whilst large speculators increased gross-short exposure by 22.3%, they also increased gross longs by 19%.
  • Large speculators continued to pile into the short metal theme, with short positioning to copper futures rising 24.6%, palladium increased by 22.4% and platinum by 9.8%
  • Asset managers also flipped to net-short exposure to silver and platinum
  • Net-long exposure among large speculators on gold futures fell to a 10-week low
  • Traders were reducing their short bets against WTI crude in the weeks heading in to last week’s rally

 

20240129cotNETci 20240129cotrankCI

  

US dollar positioning (IMM data) – COT report:

Traders were net-short the US dollar against all traded futures by -$6.1 billion according to the International Money Markets (IMM). Although that means USD short positioning has been reduced ~50% over the past four weeks and sees net-short exposure against G10 currencies fall to -$3.4 billion – down ~65% from four weeks ago.

20240129usd

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

Short bets against the Japanese yen are on the rise among large speculators and asset managers. Although large speculators also increased their long exposure by similar amount. Asset managers increased short exposure by 28.2% and trimmed longs by -0.8% to show more conviction in betting against the yen, which could be translated as a bullish bet for USD/JPY.

20240129cotJPY

 

EUR/USD (Euro dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

We’re seeing a divergence between large speculators and asset managers on the euro; the latter are retaining their gross shorts yet increasing shorts, while large speculators are trimming longs whilst increasing shorts. For EUR/USD to move materially lower we’d likely need to see the ECB hint at a pre-summer cut whilst the Fed continue to push back against such a move. But if we see asset managers begin to trim their longs, it could be a signal that large speculators were on to something. However, I suspect we’ll find the ECB are not likely to signal or actually cut before the summer, so perhaps the downside potential for EUR/USD is limited over the coming weeks.

20240129coteur

 

AUD/USD (Australian dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Futures traders continued to express their bearish view on AUD/UUSD, with asset managers increasing shorts for a third week and large speculators a second. Yet net-short exposure does not seem to be at a sentiment extreme, and if traders continue to trim USD shorts and Australia is treated to a softer inflation report on Wednesday, perhaps we’ll finally see AUD/USD move lower. A series of bearish candles on the daily chart below the 200-day EMA suggest another leg lower could be due.

20240129cotaud

20240129audusd

 

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

 

WTI crude oil (CL) positioning – COT report:

Crude oil rallied over 6% last week, to mark its best week in five months. We can see that short exposure was falling among large speculators and asset managers, although as the rally occurred in the second half of last week we cannot see the change of positioning of the actual rally. However, given the rising concerns of war in the Middle East, one could assume that the rally spurred an increase of bullish bets.

20240129cotWTI

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY Oil

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds ground heading into FOMC, breakout pending? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:31 PM
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
January 26, 2024 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
    Research
    US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 15, 2024 01:45 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 18, 2023 01:44 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 4, 2023 02:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.