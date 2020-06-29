EU indices globally slightly down TA focus on Diageo

European stocks report | Diageo | Genus | Generali...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2020 1:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices globally slightly down | TA focus on Diageo

INDICES
Friday, European stocks were lower except for the FTSE 100 (+0.2%). The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%. Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.7%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
53% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
34% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 34% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).
41% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 41% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.49pt to 35.17, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Technology
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
technology, real estate, personal & household goods

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, telecommunications, insurance


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 3bps to -0.47% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 0bp to -22bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
UK 09:30: May Net Lending to Individuals MoM, exp.: £-6.9B
UK 09:30: May Mortgage Approvals, exp.: 15.8K
UK 09:30: May Mortgage Lending, exp.: £0.3B
UK 09:30: May BoE Consumer Credit, exp.: £-7.4B
EC 10:00: Jun Consumer Confidence final, exp.: -18.8
EC 10:00: Jun Services Sentiment, exp.: -43.6
EC 10:00: Jun Industrial Sentiment, exp.: -27.5
EC 10:00: Jun Economic Sentiment, exp.: 67.5
EC 10:00: Jun Business Confidence, exp.: -2.43
EC 10:00: Jun Consumer Inflation expectations, exp.: 28.6
GE 10:45: 12-Mth Bubill auction, exp.: -0.57%
GE 13:00: Jun Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.5%
GE 13:00: Jun Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0%
GE 13:00: Jun Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.1%
GE 13:00: Jun Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.6%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.53%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.55%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.53%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD climbed to 1.1240 and GBP/USD rebounded to 1.2367. USD/JPY was little changed at 107.22. This morning, official data showed that Japan's retail sales rose 2.1% on month in May (+3.0% expected).

Spot gold slipped to $1,769 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Diageo, a beverage alcohol company, said it "will pause all paid advertising globally on major social media platforms" and "will continue to discuss with media partners how they will deal with unacceptable content". From a chartist point of view, the share has been supported by a rising trend line drawn since 2009. Furthermore, prices bounced off this latter in last March meanwhile the RSI indicator was rebounding from its oversold area. Above 2330p, look for 3292 and 3640.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Genus, an animal genetics company, announced that Iain Ferguson, currently chairman of Crest Nicholson, will succeed Bob Lawson as Chairman in November.

Compass Group, a contract foodservice company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.


#GERMANY#
Hugo Boss, a luxury fashion house, was downgraded to "underperform" from "neutral" at Bank of America Merrill Lynch


#FRANCE#
Capgemini, an IT services provider, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.


#ITALY#
Generali, an insurance group, has approached asset management company Brightsphere Investment Group regarding a possible acquisition, reported Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.


EX-DIVIDEND
RWE: E0.8, Total: E0.68
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.