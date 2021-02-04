﻿

DXY continues higher Where to next

The main beneficiary from such a move would be EUR/USD.

February 4, 2021 11:40 PM

DXY continues higher! Where to next?

Earlier, we wrote that the DXY was holding key resistance near 91.50 and had pulled back after the BOE said they did not intend to give the impression to the markets that they would take interest rates negative.  That didn’t last very long!!  The US Dollar Index later broke higher(and XAU/USD pushed lower through the 1800 level!).   Where can the DXY go from here?

On a daily timeframe the US Dollar Index moved out of the support zone on February 1st (light blue area).  However, today the DXY moved above prior highs from December 7th, 2020 at 91.24.  Resistance above is now at previous lows from September 1st at 91.73 .  If price moves above there, the next resistance level is near  92.00. In addition to the psychological round number resistance,  92.00 is also the lows from November 23rd, 2020, as well as, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of November 4th, 2020 to the lows of January 6th.  Watch for bears to enter the market near this level!  Above there, resistance is the at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe, near 92.32. Support is back at the intraday breakout level of 91.24 where bulls will be looking to re-enter long positions and continue the move higher. Support below there is at 91.02.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The Euro makes up 58% of the DXY.  Therefore, a breakout higher in the US Dollar index is likely to affect EUR/USD the most.   With today’s move in DXY, EUR/USD fell below some key support.  The most notable support level was a weekly trendline dating back to May 2020 (red).  Price also fell below previous resistance at 1.2011, a downward sloping trendline and psychological support at 1.2000 and the 50% retracement level from the lows of November 4th, 2020 to the January 6th highs at 1.1975.  These levels all act as resistance now, where bears will be looking to enter the market to continue pushing the pair lower. Horizontal support below sits at 1.1920 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe, near 1.1885. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As the DXY has broken out today above 91.24, the index can quickly move towards 92.00.  The main beneficiary from such a move would be EUR/USD.  Watch for bears to continue to push the pair lower if it can bounce to the 1.1975/1.2000 level.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex EUR DXY USD

Latest market news

View more
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:09 PM
US dollar stumble a tremor before the true FX earthquake hits
Yesterday 11:01 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Tesla earnings
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Can metal start rising again now?
Yesterday 11:30 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:09 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 23, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:00 PM
      gpbusd_01
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast: Here’s why the US dollar rally has stalled
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:19 AM
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 22, 2024 04:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.