Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Tues 12 Sep 2017

FX – Mix with deeper potential retracement in AUD/USD & corrective rebound in USD/JPY

EUR/USD – no change, 1930 key short-term support to maintain short-term uptrend movement from 31 August 2017. In addition, the hourly RSI oscillator has started to flash a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates a slow-down in yesterday’s downside momentum of price action. Short-term resistances now at 1.2030 follow by 1.2092 next.

GBP/USD – Traded sideways above key short-term support at 1.3150 (minor ascending trendline from 05 Sep 2017 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 05 Sep 2017 low to 08 Sep 2017 high). Short-term uptrend movement from 05 September 2017 low remains intact with next short-term resistance coming in at 1.3230/3300 (03 Aug 2017 swing high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Traded sideways above key short-term support at 1.3150 (minor ascending trendline from 05 Sep 2017 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 05 Sep 2017 low to 08 Sep 2017 high). Short-term uptrend movement from 05 September 2017 low remains intact with next short-term resistance coming in at 1.3230/3300 (03 Aug 2017 swing high + Fibonacci projection cluster). AUD/USD - Broke below 0.8040/20 short-term support that invalidated the direct rise scenario within its short-term uptrend that is still in place since 31 August 2017 low. Now risk of a deeper pull-back towards 0.7960 (former swing high area of 17 Aug 2017 + medium-term ascending trendline in place since 02 Jun 2017 low). Prefer to turn neutral first between 0.7960 and 0.8060 (former minor swing high of 11 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of current pull-back from 08 Sep 2017 high + pull-back resistance of former minor ascending trendline support from 31 Aug 2017).

Broke below 0.8040/20 short-term support that invalidated the direct rise scenario within its short-term uptrend that is still in place since 31 August 2017 low. Now risk of a deeper pull-back towards 0.7960 (former swing high area of 17 Aug 2017 + medium-term ascending trendline in place since 02 Jun 2017 low). Prefer to turn neutral first between 0.7960 and 0.8060 (former minor swing high of 11 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of current pull-back from 08 Sep 2017 high + pull-back resistance of former minor ascending trendline support from 31 Aug 2017). NZD/USD - No change, still above the key medium-term support of 0.7210/0.7200 (pull-back support of the former descending channel from 27 Jul 2017 high + ascending trendline from 31 Aug 2017 low + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 31 Aug 2017 low + 08 Sep 2017 high) with short-term resistances remain at 0.7295 follow by 0.7337 (08 Sep 2017 high).

No change, still above the key medium-term support of 0.7210/0.7200 (pull-back support of the former descending channel from 27 Jul 2017 high + ascending trendline from 31 Aug 2017 low + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 31 Aug 2017 low + 08 Sep 2017 high) with short-term resistances remain at 0.7295 follow by 0.7337 (08 Sep 2017 high). USD/JPY - Swift rally after the bullish break of 108.90 upper neutrality zone as per highlighted yesterday, potential short-term corrective rebound validated. However, there is a risk of a pull-back first at this juncture before the start of another upleg within the aforementioned short-term corrective rebound phase as the hourly RSI and Stochastic oscillators have started to flash bearish divergences signal. Potential pull-back zone will be at 108.70/40 with key short-term support at 108.10 (close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 08 Sep 2017 low + yesterday’s gap) with the next short-term resistance coming in at 110.10/30 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the medium-term decline from 11 Jul 2017 high to 08 Sep 2017 low).

Commodities

Gold – Broke below 1330 that validated the potential short-term mean reversion corrective decline within a medium-term uptrend in place since 10 July 2017 low. Hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of minor bounce at this juncture towards 1338/40 with key short-term resistance now at 1346 (yesterday’s gap + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 08 Sep 2017 high) before another potential push down towards the next support at 1310 in the first step.

WTI Crude (Oct 2017) – No change, still below 48.90 key short-term resistance for a potential push down to retest the 46.70 support before 45.60 (31 Aug 2017 low) within a longer-term complex range configuration in place since the start of 2017.

Stock Indices (CFD) –Short-term resistance met for S&P 500, risk of a minor pull-back

US SP 500 – Rallied and met the short-term resistance zone/target of 2485/90 as expected. Hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to flash a bearish divergence signal at its overbought zone. Risk of a pull-back below 2495 towards 2471/67 short-term support zone.

– Rallied and met the short-term resistance zone/target of 2485/90 as expected. Hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to flash a bearish divergence signal at its overbought zone. Risk of a pull-back below 2495 towards 2471/67 short-term support zone. Japan 225 – Rallied towards 19800 key medium-term range resistance (see latest weekly technical outlook) with a bearish divergence signal seen in hourly Stochastic oscillator at its overbought zone at this juncture. Risk of a pull-back towards 19550/470 short-term support zone.

– Rallied towards 19800 key medium-term range resistance (see latest weekly technical outlook) with a bearish divergence signal seen in hourly Stochastic oscillator at its overbought zone at this juncture. Risk of a pull-back towards 19550/470 short-term support zone. Hong Kong 50 – Continued to hover above 27820 (previous upside trigger level). Tightened key short-term support to 27760 (former minor swing high of 07 Sep 2017 + pull-back support of former minor descending trendline from 30 Aug 2017 high) to maintain short-term uptrend movement from 06 September 2017 low with short-term resistances at 28160 and 28300.

– Continued to hover above 27820 (previous upside trigger level). Tightened key short-term support to 27760 (former minor swing high of 07 Sep 2017 + pull-back support of former minor descending trendline from 30 Aug 2017 high) to maintain short-term uptrend movement from 06 September 2017 low with short-term resistances at 28160 and 28300. Australia 200 – Short-term resistances/target met at 5755/60 as expected. Mix elements at this juncture with hourly Stochastic oscillator at an extreme overbought level. Turn neutral between 5770 and 5740.

– Short-term resistances/target met at 5755/60 as expected. Mix elements at this juncture with hourly Stochastic oscillator at an extreme overbought level. Turn neutral between 5770 and 5740. Germany 30 – Rallied and almost met the short-term resistance zone of 12550/12570 as expected. Risk of a pull-back below 12570 towards 12340/330 short-term support zone.

