Oil prices continue to rise on Thursday, building g on big gains from the previous session amid optimism that the crude glut isn’t as bad as first thought and amid signs that fuel demand is slowing stating to pick up as states and countries ease out of lock down. Crude for June delivery jumped 22% in the previous session and is trading an additional 13% higher in early trade on Thursday, having hit a high of $17.73 per barrel.

Whilst we still expect volatility in the oil market, there is a sense that the worst is over and that there is at least a floor in place. With countries gradually reopening, demand will continue to grind higher. The biggest risk for the price of oil would be a second wave of infections forcing countries back into lock down. Germany faces the prospect of having to restore stricter lockdown measures as its number and rate of coronavirus infections grew again. Whilst this risk remains very real we can expect to see process oscillate around these levels. Any moves to increase storage in he US, or further output cuts by OPEC could see the floor that is forming raised.



