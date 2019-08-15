Central Bank of Mexico Surprises Market and Cuts Rates by 25bps

The Central Bank of Mexico cut overnight interest rates by 25bps, to 8.00%.

August 16, 2019 2:03 AM

Central Bank of Mexico Surprises Market and Cuts Rates by 25bps

The Central Bank of Mexico cut overnight interest rates by 25bps, to 8.00%.  Consensus was for unchanged and it was the first time the Central Bank cut rates since 2014.  One board member voted to keep rates unchanged at 8.25%.  Members cited geopolitical risks and worries over a global slowdown as reasons for the rate cut.

USD/MXN spiked immediately to a high of 19.7624, however has reversed aggressively and has since pulled back toward 19.6000. 

There is a short-term resistance zone at 19.7500/19.7700.  This area has been rejected 5 times since Monday and may continue act as important resistance in the short term. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index


However, a longer-term daily chart shows that price action has been stuck in a symmetrical triangle since April 2018, between the roughly 18.00 and 21.00. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As we are coiling towards the apex of this triangle, note the approximate breakout levels of the triangle, which are currently 20.00 on the upper trendline, and 19.00 on the lower trendline. A break through either of these trendlines may determine the next long-term direction for USD/MXN.


Related tags: Interest rates Mexico USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
    The Fed, ECB, and More Explained: Central Bank FAQs for Forex Traders
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2024 08:12 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        USD/JPY, USD/CHF: How one massive interest rates futures trade moved FX markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 26, 2024 12:20 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.