British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again

Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 12:41 AM
45 views
gpbusd_04
Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Takeaways

  • Strong US data has boosted the greenback ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s highly-anticipated Jackson Hole speech tomorrow.
  • GBP/USD is again testing support in the 1.2625 area, and a break of this level could signal another leg lower as we move into September.
  • Near-term resistance sits up at 1.2800, the monthly high.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis

Yesterday could be called “The Battle of the Bad PMIs.”

Currencies like the euro and British pound were driven sharply lower after dismal PMI figures in European session trade…before the US dollar got a dose of the same medicine in North American trade, reversing its previous strength.

Thankfully for dollar bulls, today’s economic data has injected some optimism for the US economy. Initial unemployment claims printed at 230K, better than last week’s reading and the market’s expectations, while Core Durable Goods Orders rose 0.5% m/m, solidly above the 0.2% expected reading.

In brief, the US economy and labor market continue to exceed expectations ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s highly-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders don’t expect much in the way of hawkishness from Mr. Powell, with the market pricing in only 15% odds of a rate hike next month, per CME FedWatch. If Powell strikes a bit of a hawkish tone, those odds could rise, driving the greenback higher along with them.

British Pound Technical Analysis GBP/USD Daily Chart

briTISH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_20230824

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart above, GBP/USD is once again testing key support in the 1.2625 area, where the 100-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-July rally converge.

With little in the way of economic data on the calendar for the rest of the week and traders hyper-focused on the Fed Chairman Powell’s speech tomorrow, GBP/USD could see quieter trade over the next 24 hours, but if Powell comes out swinging, GBP/USD could break below that key support level ahead of the weekend, opening the door for another leg down toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.25 as we move through September.

Meanwhile, bulls will need to see a breakout above the August highs near 1.2800 to have confidence that the longer-term uptrend has resumed. Until we see a break one way or another, longer-term traders may want to sit on their hands and wait for clarity.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Powell Fed

Latest market news

View more
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD: Powell positioning provides fuel for a bounce
Today 02:17 AM
USD/JPY perks up, ASX 200 slides ahead of Jackson Hole: Asian Open – 25/08/2023
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Nasdaq dips, despite Nvidia blowout – with bond yields climbing and dollar benefitting
Yesterday 05:41 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 24, 2023
Yesterday 12:44 PM
A guide to trillion-dollar companies
Yesterday 09:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

gpbusd_04
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:41 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    August 23, 2023 07:42 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      August 22, 2023 08:10 AM
        Research
        GBP/USD, DAX analysis: European open – 21st August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 21, 2023 04:27 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.