BOJ defends “unlimited bond buying”, sends USD/JPY soaring

The BOJ was in the market defending the 10-year yield on the JGB at 0.25%, and they have announced that they will do it again for the next 3 consecutive days.

March 29, 2022 6:05 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

Recall that at the most recent Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting, the BOJ said it would continue with its monetary stimulus by targeting 0% on its 10-year bond yields.  Earlier, the central bank was forced to do just that as yields on the 10-year JGB approached the upper cap at 0.25%. And it wasn’t just once that the BOJ came into the market, it was twice.  The first offer to buy had no takers. However, the second time, the BOJ accepted bids to buy $524 million in JGBs.  In addition, in order to show it is serious, the BOJ said they would buy unlimited amounts of 10-Year JGBs at 0.25% for the next 3 consecutive days beginning Tuesday! 

Everything you need to know about the BOJ

As a result of the ultra-easy monetary policy, USD/JPY went bid.  The pair reached a high today of 125.10 before pulling back.  This is the highest-level USD/JPY has been since the first week of August 2015, when the pair reached a high of 125.28.  USD/JPY had been in a long-term upward sloping channel dating to January 6th, 2021 when the pair made a low of 102.59.  After a year in the channel, the pair formed a rising triangle and on March 11th, USD/JPY broke above the top trendline of the triangle.  Price then continued above the top trendline of the channel at 118.00 and above a downward sloping trendline (green) dating to early 2002, near 121.10.  Horizontal resistance dating back to 2015 sits just above today’s highs at 125.28 and 125.61.  However, it if price breaks above, the next resistance level isn’t until 131.84, which is horizontal resistance from February 2002!  However, notice the RSI is in extremely overbought territory, an indication that the pair may be ready for a pullback.

20220328 usdjpy daily ci 1

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On the 240-minute timeframe, the RSI has been diverging with price since March 14th!  Horizontal support sits below at 122.40.  Below there is strong support at 121.10, which is the multi-year trendline and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of March 4th to today’s highs.  The next support is the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe, near 119.88.

20220328 usdjpy 240 CI

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The BOJ was in the market defending the 10-year yield on the JGB at 0.25%, and they have announced that they will do it again for the next 3 consecutive days.  As a result, USD/JPY reached a high of 125.10.  Watch for more BOJ intervention, which could push the pair even higher!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.






Related tags: USD JPY Trade Ideas Forex BoJ

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD JPY articles

USD_GBP_EUR
U.S. Dollar Price Action After CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
February 12, 2025 04:30 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis into CPI: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 11, 2025 07:30 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD into a Big Week with Powell and CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 10, 2025 07:45 PM
        USA flag
        U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 7, 2025 07:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.