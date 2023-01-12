Bitcoin and cryptos join risk rally ahead of US CPI

Investor sentiment remains largely positive thanks to optimism about China re-opening and hopes that inflation has peaked.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 12, 2023 11:22 PM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

So, it is all about US CPI today, and investors are clearly expecting another downside surprise as they keep buying risk assets. Investor sentiment remains largely positive thanks to optimism about China re-opening and hopes that inflation has peaked. Will the markets get another shot in the arm by a weaker CPI print today, or get a reality check today?

 

For now, things are looking rosy in the markets with cryptos finally breaking higher. Bitcoin has risen well above $18K for first time since mid-December. Ether has risen to $1.4K and its best level since early November, testing its 200-day average there.

 

The crypto recovery comes as investors have been selling the dollar and piling into Asian and European equities in particular. The ongoing optimism has lifted FTSE at highest level since Aug 2018, as European indices continue to outperform their US counterparts.

 

US CPI expected to fall again

 

Crypto traders and literally everyone else will be paying close attention to today’s publication of US CPI. Expectations are for consumer prices to have continued cooling in December. The annual rate is seen falling to 6.5% YoY, down from 7.1% in November. Core inflation is also expected to edge lower to 5.7% from 6.1%.  

 

If inflation comes in around those expected levels, or, better still, weaker, then this should send cryptos higher, I’d imagine, as cooling inflation would bolster dovish Fed expectations. The last couple of softer CPI (and PPI) reports were the reason stocks rallied and the dollar dropped. Are we going to see another such scenario?

 

Conversely, a stronger CPI report would pour cold water on a dovish Fed tilt, which may cause a bullish reversal on the dollar. In this scenario, everything denominated in USD could suffer, including gold, silver and Bitcoin. That’s not to say these markets will top out, but a stronger inflation report could nonetheless create some short-term weakness for all asset prices.

 

Technical analysis on Bitcoin

 

From a technical point of view, Bitcoin has been eroding its bearish price action thanks to its recent consolidation and a bit of upside momentum in recent days. It will now need to create and a higher high and hold above its mid-December high of $18385 to confirm the short-term bullish bias. If this happens, the bearish trend line that has been in place since August will break, further supporting the bullish technical view. The bulls will then eye the $20K handle as their next objective.

 

But if Bitcoin fails to do that – regardless of how weak or otherwise today’s CPI is going to be – then traders will need to be extra cautious.

 

Meanwhile, the next level of potential support comes in around $18K, which happens to be Wednesday’s high too. Below that, $17.5K is the next obvious support.

 

BTCUSD

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.