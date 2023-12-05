AUD/USD, ASX 200: Three-peat of hawkish disappointment under the RBA’s new leadership

The question now for AUD/USD and ASX 200 is whether the tone truly reflects what the RBA is thinking, or will we see a repeat of recent months where subsequent commentary has been far more hawkish in nature?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 3:23 PM
aus_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The RBA keep Australia’s cash rate unchanged at 4.35% in December, as expected
  • Relative to recent commentary, the statement was more dovish in tone
  • As a result, the AUD/USD slumped while the ASX 200 climbed off its lows
  • Governor Michele Bullock will speak December 12

The RBA kept the cash rate steady and delivered another dovish-tinged statement following of its December monetary policy meeting, continuing the pattern seen in the prior two meetings under the leadership of Michele Bullock. The question now for AUD/USD and ASX 200 is whether the tone reflects what the RBA is thinking, or will we see a repeat of recent months where subsequent commentary has been more hawkish in nature.

RBA continued to explain November’s decision…

The RBA spent much of the statement explaining the reasons for the increase to the cash rate delivered in November, with the remainder only acknowledging there had been little fresh information received since it met four weeks ago.

“The limited information received on the domestic economy since the November meeting has been broadly in line with expectations. The monthly CPI indicator for October suggested that inflation is continuing to moderate, driven by the goods sector; the inflation update did not, however, provide much more information on services inflation.” it said, reinforcing the view the RBA is unlikely to make rash decisions on interest rates based solely off the monthly inflation indicator.

One change was increased hawkish commentary on housing market conditions, reflecting some of the strengthening in leading indicators over recent months.

“Housing prices were continuing to rise across the country as was the number of new mortgages,” it said. “Given this, the Board judged that the risk of inflation remaining higher for longer had risen and an increase in interest rates was therefore warranted to be more assured that inflation would return to target in a reasonable timeframe.”

…But nothing on what’s happened abroad with rates expectations

Curiously, there was no acknowledgment of the significant dovish shift in rate expectations abroad which had powered asset prices higher in November. That’s unusual as the repricing elsewhere has flowed through to domestic rate expectations, seeing easing risk priced into the Australian curve for the second half of 2024.

As widely expected, the RBA retained its conditional tightening bias signalling the risk of further rate hikes, keeping the commentary identical to that offered in November.

“Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks. In making its decisions, the Board will continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in domestic demand, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market,” it said.

AUD/USD: another post RBA meeting plunge

Like a repeat of the prior two RBA meetings, AUD/USD has fallen like a stone while the ASX 200 has moved off its lows, reflecting a perception the risk of further rate hikes has diminished. Of course, as mentioned above, whether that is correct remains an open question.

For the AUD/USD, its near-term trajectory will likely come down to whether it can hold its 200-day moving average, where it sits right now. A downside break opens the door to move back to former horizontal resistance at .6520. Even though indicators suggest otherwise, momentum to the downside appears to be building. MACD is also in the cusp of crossing over, albeit its uptrend is not threatened yet. Above, a bounce off the 200DMA will see resistance at .6600 and .6650 come into play, a move that may be determined by how the US ISM services PMI prints later in the session.

asx 200 dec 5

ASX 200 finding bids below 7050

For the ASX 200, the past three sessions have seen buyers move in on dips below 7050, including today. It’s too early to tell how it fill finish up, but the bullish hammer printing right now suggests another push higher may be on the cards.

The 7150 zone with horizontal resistance and 200DMA would be the first upside target for potential longs. On the downside, the 50DMA provided support late last month, suggesting that may be an initial level for those considering shorts.

asx dec 5

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: RBA AUD USD FX Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 forecast: A closer look at ‘Santa’s rally’
Today 04:09 AM
Gold rally wounded by bearish reversal but not beyond repair
Today 01:27 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US rate outlook in focus ahead of RBA meeting, ISM services
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USDBRL should reflect Brazil's GDP, employment and services in the US, and data for China
Yesterday 09:10 PM
Bitcoin hits 18-month high, other markets take a breather
Yesterday 06:47 PM
Gold Analysis: Gold Reverses off Record Highs, Will We See 2K Next?
Yesterday 03:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBA articles

aus_04
AUD monthly wrap: December 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
December 1, 2023 03:59 AM
    aus_01
    AUD/USD threatening key level on slow progress in taming underlying inflation pressures
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 29, 2023 01:23 AM
      aus_04
      ASX 200: Downside risks build on hawkish RBA, unconvincing price action
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 23, 2023 05:28 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        AUD/USD rises as RBA min retain hawkish bias, USD/JPY, USD/CNH slide continues
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 21, 2023 01:47 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.