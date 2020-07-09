Asia Morning July 10

Investors began to doubt smooth reopening from the coronavirus shutdowns...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2020 7:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed as Oil Prices Sink

On Thursday, U.S. stocks ended mixed with the Nasdaq 100 Index (+87 points or 0.82% to 10754) marking another record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 361 points (-1.39%) to 25706, and the S&P 500 fell 17 points (-0.56%) to 3152.


Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors began to doubt smooth reopening from the coronavirus shutdowns. As new infections per day in the U.S. spike to more than 50,000, state governors are slowing the return to business.

Retailing (+1.79%), Food & Staples Retailing (+1.38%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.27%) sectors performed the best, while Energy (-4.85%), Automobiles & Components (-4.06%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (-2.92%) stocks were laggards. Amazon.com (AMZN +3.29% to $3,182.63), Apple (AAPL +0.36% to $382.73), and Netflix (NFLX +0.99% to $507.76) again closed at record levels.

On the technical side, about 42.5% (42.5% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 47.9% (43.0% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 1.314 million for the week ended July 4 (1.375 million expected), meaning nearly 50 million Americans have filed for such benefits since mid-March. Continuing Claims fell to 18.062 million for the week ended June 27 (18.800 million expected).

Due later today is a report on Producer Price Index (PPI, +0.4% on month in June expected).

European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.77%. Germany's DAX 30 was little changed, France's CAC 40 sank 1.21%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.73%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined 4.8 basis points to 0.605%, the lowest level since April 24.

Spot gold price eased $5.00 (-0.3%) to $1,803 an ounce, halting a five-session rally.

Oil prices retreated as caution grew about continued momentum of the economic recovery. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) settled 3.1% lower at $39.62 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index bounced 0.3% on day to 96.78, amid reduced investors' risk appetite.

EUR/USD lost 0.4% to 1.1288.

GBP/USD was flat at 1.2607, after a three-day rally.

USD/JPY was little changed at 107.21.

Canadian dollar was dragged lower against the greenback as oil prices plunged. USD/CAD advanced 0.5% to 1.3579.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.