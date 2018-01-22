A Slow Start to a Busy Week

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 22, 2018 6:00 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

With close to nothing on the economic calendar for investors to focus on, the start today was always going to be a rather muted affair. Although it’s a slow start, the week does promise to pick up going forwards with the World Economic Forum in Davos, the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, the UK jobs market report, followed by US & UK GDP data, in addition to US earning season being in full swing.  

US Shut down, inconvenience rather than reason to heavy sell off 

Focusing back on today, despite a small, initial sell off the FTSE has bounced higher within the first half hour of trading. The early sell off was unsurprising given the back drop of the US government shut down, which has been ongoing since midnight Friday. The Republicans and Democrats must vote the spending bill through the Senate in order for the US government to be able to continue spending. In the meantime, and whilst the two sides are hung up on disagreements over Trump’s immigration policy, there is a halt to any spending.

 This is likely to be a temporary inconvenience rather than any reason for a serious selloff in the dollar or equities, which was evident in the Asian session overnight. Safe havens such as gold and the Japanese yen, also rose slightly in response to a marginally more cautious sentiment. A repeat vote in the Senate will happen at midday (EST). 

Progress in German political deadlock 

Meanwhile Europe opened on the front foot, boosted by news of progression in the political deadlock in Germany. The SPD party, agreed on Sunday to formally begin coalition talks with Angela Merkel’s CDU party in a move which could end a 4-month political vacuum and put Angela Merkel back in power for a fourth term.

This is not only good news for Germany, but the euro is also showing signs of elation as well. Merkel retaking power would oil the path for the sweeping changes that are being planned for the European Union, making them much more likely to be pushed through.

EUR/USD to $1.23? 

EUR/USD jumped on the open on Sunday evening, following the vote, however, it was unable to hold onto those gains in trading overnight, dipping to a low of $1.2214. The mood for the euro has picked up again in the European session regaining $1.2250. A meaningful move beyond this level could see EUR/USD advance to the $1.23 mark, where the next major hurdle can be seen. Breaking above there, 3-year high resistance is at $1.2325. 

We are expecting the EUR/USD to remain within this familiar range as Investors are unlikely to make any gressive bets either way prior to the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes on Thursday.

Related tags: Dollar German election US UK 100 Europe EUR

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.