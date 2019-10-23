﻿

WTI Spikes as EIA Reports Large Draw

All the negative news lately made the perfect setting for a short squeeze today

October 23, 2019 5:44 PM

WTI Spikes as EIA Reports Large Draw

West Texas Oil futures were up  2.40% today near $55.82 after the EIA (Energy Information Administration) reported a surprise draw in crude inventories last week.   The EIA reported a draw of -1.699M barrels vs a  2.232M expected, and 9.281M the prior week.  Crude has been getting battered lately due to fear of the less demand from the global slowdown and the China-US trade war.  In addition, yesterday’s API Weekly Crude Oil Stock showed a RISE of 4.45M barrels and OPEC said they would consider reducing production when they meet in December. 

All the negative news lately made the perfect setting for a good old-fashioned short squeeze today.    A short squeeze occurs when the market is extremely bearish in a position and buyers come in and take out the stops from the shorts, thus “squeezing” price higher.  This seems to be what happened today.  After testing the lows of 50.50 five times since the beginning of June, WTI broke those a descending trending yesterday and closed above it just below horizontal resistance at 54.90.  

Source: Tradingview, City Index, NYMEX

On a 30-minutes chart, we can see that WTI was retesting the broken trendline when the data was released.  The market moved swiftly higher and price broke through the 54.90 level.  From there is was a $1.00 squeeze higher as shorts got stopped out of the market.  Also notice that price halted near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on September 16th (after the attack on Saudi Aramco) to the lows on October 3rd.  (see daily chart)  The RSI on the 30-minute chart is in overbought territory as well, implying a short-term pullback may be ahead. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index, NYMEX

On a 240-minute chart, first resistance is horizontal resistance and the 50% retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe near 57.25.   If price breaks above, next level of horizontal resistance is near 58.75.   First support comes in near 55.00.  Below that, there isn’t much in the way for price to head back towards 51.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index, NYMEX


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Graphic of trading data chart
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 05:03 AM
    Rocket taking off on a bright day
    Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 5, 2024 07:34 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Silver surge sparks speculation over potential super squeeze
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 4, 2024 11:44 PM
        USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 4, 2024 01:59 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.