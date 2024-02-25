WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains

Oil prices have been very range-bound over the past few months but breakout potential remains as WTI has built an ascending triangle inside of the recent range.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 8:00 PM
Oil drilling in sea
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

WTI Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Oil prices were rejected at resistance this week and pushed back-below the 200-day moving average.
  • From the daily chart there’s now an ascending triangle formation with resistance just inside of the $80-handle, and that keeps the door open for bullish breakout potential.
  • Support in oil has recently held the $75.61 Fibonacci level and that remains a spot that buyers would want to hold to keep the door open for topside breakouts.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

Market Outlook Oil

All in all, it’s been a pretty slow three months in oil markets. After a decisive bearish trend drove WTI from above $90 to below $70 in late-2023 trade, bulls have continued to show some element of support, even if it has been slow. There’s been an inability for buyers to push above the $80 handle, and that’s led to a grinding range over the past few months, although there could be a bullish bias as derived from the recent pattern of higher-low support, shown on the weekly chart below.

Also of interest here is the 200-day moving average, which has come back into play over the past month. Bulls have continually tested above this level, but they’ve lacked the ability to drive trends beyond up to this point.

 

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Price Chart

wti crude oil weekly 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Going down to the daily chart shows this as an ascending triangle formation, which would keep the door open for bullish breakout potential. For that scenario, defense of the upward-sloping trendline would be key and there’s another spot of possible support to investigate before that might come into play, and that’s the 75.61 level which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term move in oil, which I’ll look at a little later.

 

WTI Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

wti crude oil daily 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Crude Oil Longer-Term

 

Given the potential for bullish trends if price can push over the 80-handle, it’s worth looking at some historical scope given the importance of that price. While there’ve been multiple episodes of price trending over the 80-handle over the past few years, there have also been several inflections in that zone, specifically looking from the $75 to the $80-handle.

 

WTI Crude Oil Monthly Price Chart

wti crude oil monthly 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Crude Oil Short-Term

 

Going down to the four-hour chart highlights the importance of that 75.61 level, which had helped to set support twice over the past couple of weeks. If sellers can elicit a break below that, then the next spot of potential support would be around the trendline projection, which for next week would align with around the $74 level.

On the resistance side, there’s a prior swing taken from the daily chart around 78.77 which has also shown multiple inflections over the past couple of weeks. That would be the first spot for bulls to contend with, after which the 79.77/80 level would come into view.

If buyers can force a break of the 80-handle next week, that could end up being a difficult move to chase as it would be the first test above the big figure in more than three months. Instead, looking for a pullback to support at that level, with a show of response from bulls, could open the door for bigger-picture bullish trend potential.

 

WTI Crude Oil Four-Hour Chart

 wti crude oil four hour chart 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Oil Crude Oil oil WTI US Crude Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Today 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Oil drilling in sea
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 PM
    Currency prices
    USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 22, 2024 09:43 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 22, 2024 05:47 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.