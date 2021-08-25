﻿

Volatile Durable Goods Orders decline in July DXY

One of the reasons Durable Goods Orders is so volatile is because of new orders for aircraft.

August 25, 2021 12:05 PM

Volatile Durable Goods Orders decline in July: DXY

Orders for large ticket items, such as aircraft and autos, fell by -0.1% MoM in July vs expectations of -0.3% and a reading of +0.8% in June.  One of the reasons Durable Goods Orders is so volatile is because of new orders for aircraft.  Boeing had a reduction in orders, which helped bring the headline number lower.  It was the first contraction in 3 months. Excluding transportation, Durable Goods orders actually increased by 0.7%.  However, without the governments help in the defense sector, the print would have been even worse, at -1.2%!  The government increased their orders in defense spending by over 20%, which helped support the headline number.

What are economic indicators?

The US Dollar Index, which had set a new high for the year last week, had been forming an ascending triangle.  However, after testing the top trendline of the ascending wedge on Friday, the DXY began moving lower and broke below the bottom trendline yesterday.  Notice that the RSI had been diverging with price as DXY put in the new high.  Today, the index is trying to stage a recovery, however it is up against both horizontal resistance and the upward sloping trendline of the wedge near 93.14. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

So, will the DXY continue moving lower?  A large part of this answer will be determined by Fed Chairman Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.  (Check out Matt Weller’s preview)  The DXY had paused on its pullback near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 13th lows to the August 20th highs, near 92.95.  From a technical standpoint, it appears as if the DXY could move lower.  If the US Dollar Index can’t move above the 93.14 level, it will have formed a flag pattern.  The target for a flag pattern is the length of the flagpole added to the breakdown point, which would be near 92.25. However, it must first get through support at the bottom of the flag at 92.80 and the August 13th lows at 92.47.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Although Durable Goods Orders data show a valuable part of business spending for a particular month, they tend to be volatile and sometimes may not be a good economic indicator for determining market direction.  With Powell speaking on Friday at Jackson Hole, traders seem to have their attention focused on whether or not he will make a tapering announcement at that time.  Traders will be positioning themselves ahead of Friday! 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: DXY Forex Powell Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Today 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Today 07:04 AM
US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Jobs report has little RBA implications, back to watching China
Today 02:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 10, 2024 11:24 PM
    Research
    US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 8, 2024 03:35 AM
      downtrend chart
      US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 4, 2024 10:28 PM
        USA flag
        US dollar rally hits headwinds, silver squeeze sparks potential bullish break
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 3, 2024 02:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.