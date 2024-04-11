﻿

US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open

Bond yields and the US dollar surged after the latest US inflation report bought serious doubt over a June Fed cut, dragging global indices lower which sets the stage for the ASX 200 cash market to suffer today.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:24 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Another day, another hotter-than-expected inflation report from the US. The monthly and annual CPI and core reads were all above expectations, with hopes of a June cut having all but evaporated. Fed Fund futures pricing in just a 44.9% chance of a 25bp cut in June, or a 34.8% chance of a cut this year following last week’s strong nonfarm payrolls figures and yesterday’s CPI report.

 

20240411usCPI

 

This completely overshadowed the FOMC minutes, and again brings into question why Fed members favoured three cuts this year when they’re not even on track for one. US yields surged across the curve, rising 3-4 times their usual amount for a positive day in basis points. The US dollar index was quick to break to a 5-month high during its best day in 13 months and brings 106 into view for bulls.

 

  • USD/JPY finally broke above 152 for the first time since 1990 and now trade just 7 pips below 153
  • Whilst there is no word yet from Japanese officials, traders would be wise to be on guard for some jawboning of the yen today
  • EUR/USD quickly met our downside target around 1.08 after crashing through its 200-day MA , and continued lower before stopping just shy of the December low
  • USD/CHF closed convincingly above 0.9100 in line with yesterday’s bias
  • AUD/USD was the weakest FX major (-1.7%), followed by NZD/USD (-1.3%)
  • USD/CAD enjoyed its best day in 12 months, helped by the BOC saying that a June cut is possible if inflation continues to ease
  • Gold fell -0.8% during its worst day in 21, although in the grand scheme of things it held up quite well from its record high
  • Wall Street was lower during a risk-off session, led by the Dow Jones (-1.1%) which fell to a 6-week low, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to hold above recent swing lows ahead of key earnings reports

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

US producer prices are released today, and as they also beat expectations last month then traders would be wise to expect the same today. Also note that several Fed members will be speaking, which leaves the potential for some hawkish comments – as any dovish commentary with such high inflation levels would surely do them more damage than good, in terms of credibility.

And should China’s inflation figures rise, it could spark further concerns of inflation round two and weigh further on appetite for risk.

  • 09:50 – Japan’s foreigner bond/stock purchases, M2 money supply
  • 11:30 – Australian building approvals
  • 11:30 – China CPI, PPI
  • 18:00 – China loan growth, M2 money stock
  • 22:15 – ECB interest rate decision
  • 22:30 – US PPI
  • 22:45 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 22:45 – ECB press conference
  • 00:00 – FOMC member Barkin speaks
  • 00:15 – ECB member Lagarde speaks
  • 02:00 – Fed member Collins speaks
  • 03:30 – Fed member Bostic speaks

 

 

US dollar technical analysis:

20240411usdyields

The US dollar index surged just over 1 %, 70% of which was in the first hour of the US inflation report. The rally was seen on strong volume, which was presumably a combination of short covering and fresh longs, which saw the US dollar index close marginally above 105 for the first time since November.

 

I suspect we’ll see another spurt higher in early Asian trade, but it is extremely rare to see such a bullish maintain such levels of momentum the following day. Therefore bulls may want to refer to much lower timeframes, or wait for a pullback on the daily chart and seek evidence of a swing low. But with odds favouring a maximum of one hike (or no hikes at all) this year, 106 looks like the next stop for the US dollar index.

 

 

ASX 200 technical analysis:

20240411asx200

Sadly, I do not get to say this enough – but  I nailed the top on the ASX 200 futures market yesterday by seeking a false move to the 7900-7920 zone ahead of the CPI report. Like all markets against the US dollar, the ASX 200 futures market sank like a stone overnight, which means the ASX cash market is set for quite a gap lower. As always this may leave the potential for the gap to be filled today, although with appetite for risk on the ropes then I doubt any bounce will have legs. But there is the potential for some bearish follow through today as Asian markets respond to the prospects of ‘higher for longer rates’ form the Fed.

 

The daily chart shows that the ASX 200 futures chart is trying to form a bearish outside day, which itself would be a lower high. Prices closed beneath the trendline, and a move to at least 7780 – 7800 now appears to be on the cards. A break below 7780 assumes a deeper retracement, with 7700 making the next viable target on the daily chart for bears.

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY upside looks compelling if not for the BOJ intervention threat
Today 12:36 AM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX tumbles after hotter inflation
Yesterday 02:04 PM
GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
Yesterday 01:40 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:46 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
Yesterday 06:07 AM
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY: RBNZ not wilting on inflation focus despite double dip recession
Yesterday 03:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 9, 2024 11:02 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD perks up, gold continues to defy gravity: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 8, 2024 10:56 PM
      downtrend chart
      US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 4, 2024 10:28 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar slammed at start of historically bad month, AUD/USD rallies
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 3, 2024 10:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.