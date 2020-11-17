US Crude Oil CFD the Resumption of Previous Uptrend

Oil prices found a bullish continuation pattern, what's the technical view?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2020 10:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Crude Oil CFD: The Resumption of Previous Uptrend

OPEC+ has not decided to delay the plan for January output increase after the OPEC meeting. The Panel of OPEC+ ministers said: "All participating countries need to be vigilant, proactive and be prepared to act, when necessary, to the requirements of the market."

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 4.17M barrels in the week ending November 13. Later today, the International Energy Agency (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for week ending November 6.

From a technical point of view, US Crude Oil CFD broke above the declining channel, suggesting a bullish signal. Currently, the CFD prices are trading above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index is also supported by a rising trend line and has broken above the declining trend line.

Bullish readers could set the support level at 3715, while resistance level would be located at 4370 and 4930.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Oil Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.