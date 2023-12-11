US CPI Preview: USD/CAD Nears 200-Day EMA Ahead of Inflation Data

Traders and economists expect the CPI report to show that consumer prices rose 0.0% m/m (3.1% y/y), with “Core” CPI expected at 0.3% m/m (4.0% y/y).

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 3:24 PM
USA flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI Key Points

  • The US CPI report is expected to show headline inflation fell to 3.1% in November, with Core prices still rising at 4.0%
  • Declines in energy and goods prices could keep the headline reading in check, though persistent service inflation is cause for concern at the Fed.
  • USD/CAD is showing signs of rolling over after last week’s bounce – bears are eyeing support in the 1.3500 and 1.3400 area next.

When is the November US CPI Report?

The November US CPI report will be released on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:30am ET.

US CPI Expectations

Traders and economists expect the CPI report to show that consumer prices rose 0.0% m/m (3.1% y/y), with “Core” CPI expected at 0.3% m/m (4.0% y/y).

US CPI Overview

One of the busiest weeks for economic data and major central bank meetings kicks off in earnest tomorrow with the release of the November US CPI report. As noted above, traders and economists expect overall consumer prices to come in roughly flat on a month-over-month basis, bringing the year-over-year rate down a tick to 3.1%.

While headline inflation is expected to keep moderating, policymakers (and by extension, traders) will be far more interested in the so-called “Core” CPI reading that filters out food and energy prices. This reading is expected to come in at 4.0% y/y, fully twice the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and tends to be more predictive of future price pressures.

Delving deeper into this month’s inflation report, energy prices moderated through November, explaining the expectation for a continued decline in headline inflation. At the same time, prices for goods likely saw an outright decline last month, whereas service prices (including both shelter and non-shelter costs) are expected to see notable increases.

Coming as it does on the eve of a Federal Reserve decision, readers might expect the potential for some volatility in markets around the CPI report, but with the Fed seemingly committed to leaving its benchmark interest rate “higher for longer” (at least for now), we may not see as much movement as we have around past CPI reports. Ultimately, regardless of what this week’s US inflation report shows, Jerome Powell and company will want to see at least a few more months of job and inflation data before tweaking the current monetary policy settings.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/CAD Daily Chart

aaaUSDCAD_CANADIAN_DOLLAR_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_12112023 

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The US dollar generally recovered off its lows last week, but its bounce against the Canadian dollar looks like it may be running out of gas already. As the chart above shows, USD/CAD found support at the convergence of its 200-day EMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement in the 1.3500 area to start last week. However, the pair now appears to be rolling over in line with its downtrend off the November 1 high near 1.3900.

To the downside, bears will first look to target last week’s low near 1.3500, followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3400 if it breaks. Meanwhile, a hotter-than-expected US CPI report or a relatively hawkish Fed meeting could erase the near-term bearish bias and lead to a break above last week’s high near 1.3620.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD CAD CPI Fed Inflation Forex

Latest market news

View more
Mexican Peso stays strong with little prospect of official rate cuts
Today 03:35 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted in a calm start to a busy week
Today 02:03 PM
GBP/USD outlook: CPI, FOMC, BoE makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:15 PM
Yuan and equity markets fall on Moody’s Ratings downgrade
Today 11:17 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:26 AM
AUD/USD going backwards as Asia FX struggles with a resurgent US dollar
Today 05:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
August 2, 2023 03:18 PM
    Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50bps. More to come?
    By:
    December 7, 2022 04:49 PM
      Two trades to watch: DAX, USD/CAD
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 7, 2022 08:23 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        USD/CAD holds between key levels ahead of Powell speech
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 30, 2022 05:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.