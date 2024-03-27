﻿

Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish

GBP/USD has historically seen its strongest gains in April, while USD/CAD has seen its worst performance in April and is testing resistance at its 4-month highs near 1.3600.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 1:41 PM
crypto_10
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

April Forex Seasonality Key Points

  • GBP/USD has historically seen its strongest gains in April.
  • USD/JPY tends to fall in April, and with rates testing 34-year highs and Japanese policymakers considering intervention, seasonality and policy risks point to the downside.
  • USD/CAD, by far, has seen its worst performance in April and is testing resistance at its 4-month highs near 1.3600.

The beginning of a new month marks a good opportunity to review the seasonal patterns that have influenced the forex market over the 50+ years since the Bretton Woods system was dismantled in 1971, ushering in the modern foreign exchange market.

As always, these seasonal tendencies are just historical averages, and any individual month or year may vary from the historic average, so it’s important to complement these seasonal leans with alternative forms of analysis to create a long-term successful trading strategy.

Market Outlook EUR/USD

Euro Forex Seasonality – EUR/USD Chart

aaaeurusd_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Historically, April has been a bullish month for EUR/USD, with an average return of 0.34% over the last 50+ years. With the world’s most widely-traded currency pair tracking toward an essentially unchanged March, after an essentially flat February, FX traders will be hoping that volatility picks up in one direction or another!

British Pound Forex Seasonality – GBP/USD Chart

aaagbpusd_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the above chart, GBP/USD has historically seen its strongest bullish performance of any month in April, with average returns in excess of 0.6% since 1971. Through the first three months of the year, GBP/USD has been following its historical seasonality to a “T”, with losses in January and February and March tracking toward a roughly flat month, so this will be a key pair to watch in the coming month.

Japanese Yen Forex Seasonality – USD/JPY Chart

aaausdjpy_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

USD/JPY’s strong start to 2024 carried over through March, though if the historical tendency tracks through April, the pair could see a pullback in the coming weeks. Notably, USD/JPY is testing its 34-year high near 152.00 as of writing, and Japanese policymakers appear poised to intervene directly into the market to strengthen the yen (likely pushing USD/JPY lower) if it rises much further. This alignment of fundamental policy goals and bearish seasonality strengthens the likelihood of a USD/JPY drop in April.

Australian Dollar Forex Seasonality – AUD/USD Chart

aaaaudusd_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The Australian dollar is another currency pair that is tracking its long-term seasonality closely so far in 2024. The pair fell in both January and February and as of writing, is on track to finish March near unchanged. With that as the backdrop, April has historically been the second most bullish month for AUD/USD, with average returns of 0.38% since 1971.

Canadian Dollar Forex Seasonality – USD/CAD Chart

aaausdcad_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Well, there’s a standout! Going back to 1971, April has been by far the most bearish month for USD/CAD, with the pair showing an average loss of more than -0.5% over that period. As of writing, USD/AD is probing its highest levels since last November near 1.3600, so it will be interesting to see if that resistance level caps rates over the next month.

As always, we want to close this article by reminding readers that seasonal tendencies are not gospel – even if they’ve tracked relatively closely so far this year – so it’s important to complement this analysis with an examination of the current fundamental and technical backdrops for the major currency pairs.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR USD GBP USD USD JPY AUD USD Forex USD CAD Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Today 01:14 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
Today 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Today 05:44 AM
AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
Today 03:44 AM
AUD/USD bears eyeing downside after Australia’s inflation undershoot
Today 01:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 09:08 AM
    Uptrend
    EUR/USD, EUR/CHF outlook: Currency Pairs of the Week – March 25, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 25, 2024 12:30 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 23, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.