USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024

The US dollar is steady after Friday’s drop. We have BOC rate decision, Powell testimony and NFP jobs report among the macro highlights for this week.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:30 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024

 

  • USD/CAD analysis: US dollar steady after Friday’s drop
  • BOC, Powell and NFP among macro highlights this week
  • USD/CAD technical analysis point to breakout

 

The USD/CAD faces a busy week, with lots of market-moving data from both sides of the border due for release throughout the week, culminating in the simultaneous publication of the February jobs report on Friday. We also have a rate decision from the Bank of Canada to look forward to in midweek.

 

USD/CAD analysis: US dollar steady after Friday’s drop

 

The US dollar has started the new week flattish, ahead of major events happening later in the week. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will be testifying before Congress while in terms of data, the US non-farm payroll report on Friday will be the key focus. The greenback fell on Friday on the back of softer-than-expected manufacturing ISM data. However, the losses were limited amid growing bets the US would avoid a recession, and Federal Reserve officials insist that there is no rush to start cutting interest rates. Let’s see if this week’s upcoming data will change that view.

 

USD/CAD analysis: key data to watch this week

Here are the key data highlights to watch this week, relevant for the USD/CAD currency pair:

USD/CAD key data to watch

Among the macro highlights this week is the Bank of Canada’s rate decision. The North American central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at 5%, with expectations very low that Governor Macklem will make any immediate tweaks to monetary policy. Instead, expect the BOC to offer insights into its economic outlook and future expectations.

 

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated US jobs report is likely to reignite volatility. Forecasts suggest a significant slowdown in job growth following last month's addition of over 350,000 jobs and a 0.6% month-on-month rise in average hourly earnings. A robust report could diminish the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in the first half of the year.

 

Market Outlook Central Banks

 

USD/CAD analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch

USD/JPY analysis

Source: TradingView.com

The USD/CAD has edged higher in the first months of the year, regaining December’s entire losses. Therefore, the momentum is with the bulls, albeit it has been a slow grind – and not just for the USD/CAD pair.

 

The USD/CAD has been printing higher highs and higher lows ever since it bottomed at 13177 in December. In the process, several resistance levels have broken down including the 200-day average at 1.3480 and the psychologically important 1.3500 handle. These levels are now among the support levels that the bulls will need to defend if they want to maintain the bullish trend.

 

More recently, the USD/CAD has started to chip away at resistance around the 1.3530-1.3550 area, which suggests that rates are gearing up for a potential breakout above the December high of 1.3620.

 

The line in the sand now is at 1.3440ish, which was the last low prior to the latest rally. A potential move below that level would invalidate the bullish trend for the USD/CAD.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
AUD/USD: Growing risk Australia’s economy went backwards in late 2023
Today 06:05 AM
USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
Today 05:36 AM
USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
Today 01:59 AM
Gold eyeing record highs as inflation expectations heat up
Today 01:38 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI tests 3-Month Highs Near 80.00 – Will We Break Out?
Yesterday 07:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

canada_02
USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:36 AM
    stocks_07
    Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 19, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 19, 2024 01:07 PM
        canada_04
        Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 12, 2024 07:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.