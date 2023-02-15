Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP

EUR/USD falls post US CPI & ahead of retail sales. EUR/GBP rises after weaker-than-forecast UK inflation.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 15, 2023 8:09 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD falls post US CPI & ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD is falling after two straight days of gains after sticky US inflation and hawkish comments from Fed President Lorie  Logan raise concerns of a more hawkish Federal Reserves.

After US CPI cooled by less than expected to 6.4% YoY in January, hopes of a rapid disinflation eased, and Investors are anticipating a 25 basis point rate hike from the Fed in March and May, taking the rate to 5.25%.

Meanwhile, the euro found some support yesterday from GDP data showing that the bloc’s economy grew 0.1% QoQ in Q4, avoiding a contraction. The data comes after upbeat forecasts from the European Commission, which sees the eurozone avoiding a recession this year.

Today, attention will be on US retail sales, which are expected to rebound, adding to the inflation story. Sales are forecast to rise 1.8% MoM, up from -1.1% decline in December. Strong retail sales could lift the USD further.

In Europe, Eurozone industrial output is expected to fall -0.8% MoM in December after rising 1% in January.

ECB President Lagarde is also due to speak.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD broke out below the rising wedge pattern, dropping to a low of 1.0655. The pair is now consolidating, capped on the upside by 1.08 and on the lower side by 1.0655. The RSI is below 50, favoring sellers.

Sellers could look for a fall below 1.0655, the February low to expose the 100 sma at 1.0525 and the 2023 low of 1.0480.

Buyers could look for a rise over 1.08 to create a higher high and target 1.0930, the January high.

eurusd chart

 

EUR/GBP rises after weaker-than-forecast UK inflation

The pound is falling reversing gains from the previous session after UK's CPI inflation continued to fall in January.

UK CPI cooled by more than expected to 10.1% from 10.5% in December. Expectations has been for a full 10.3%, thanks in part to falling petrol prices.

Falling services inflation (6% from 6.8%) will be well received by the BoE, particularly after yesterday’s stronger-than-expected wage growth figures.

The data raises questions about the March BoE monetary policy meeting. Investors are reining in expectations of a 25 basis point hike, pulling the pound lower.

Where next for EUR/GBP?

After finding support on the multi-month rising trendline at 0.88, EUR/GBP has rebounded higher. The rise above the 20 sma and the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of more upside.

Resistance can be seen at 0.89, the January high, with a break above here opening the door to 0.8980, the 2023 high.

On the flipside, immediate support can be seen at 0.8820 the 20 sma, with a breakthrough here opening the door to 0.88 the rising trendline support and weekly low. A break below here creates a lower low.

eurgbp chart

 

 

Related tags: EUR/USD EUR/GBP Trade Ideas CPI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
February 2, 2024 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
February 2, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Federal Reserve eagle
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
By:
Matt Simpson
January 31, 2024 05:39 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Jan 29, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2024 02:15 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 25, 2024 04:49 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 24, 2024 06:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.