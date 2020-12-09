Silver Technically Still Not Convincing Enough

From a technical point of view, spot silver remains on the downside despite the recent rebound.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2020 10:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Silver: Technically Still Not Convincing Enough

On Wednesday, spot silver retreated 2.5% to $23.95, after bouncing nearly 10% from its low in late November. U.S. stimulus hopes eased as investors expect lengthy debate in the Congress.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg data showed that total known ETF holdings of silver rose 1.0% so far in December, but still a very modest growth compared with the surge in demand during March to July.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On a daily chart, spot silver remains on the downside despite the recent rebound. In fact, it has retreated after reaching a bearish trend line drawn from August, and has potentially formed a bearish evening star pattern. The level at $24.90 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $21.60 and $20.50 respectively.
Related tags: Commodities Silver

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 12, 2024 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

gold_08
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
By:
David Scutt
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM
    gold_03
    Gold isn’t responding to shifts in US interest rate like it used to
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 10, 2024 03:57 AM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 31, 2023 10:25 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 26, 2023 09:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.