Risk Aversion On Persistent Second Wave Fears BoE Up Next

Any comments surrounding negative rates will be closely watched. The negative rates idea gained some momentum at one point, with several BoE policy makers warming to the idea. However, BoE Governor Bailey has lowered expectations in recent public appearances, negative rates are not expected to be imminent if they happen at all. Too much discussion on the topic though could send the Pound tumbling.

US initial jobless claims a frustrating slow come down

Jobless claims are expected to increase by 1.3 million, down from the previous week’s 1.5 million. Whilst this will be the lowest increase in 3 months, it is still 6 x the pre-coronavirus February figure. Continuing claims are also expected to show a drop to 19.8 million, down from 20.9 million as starts slowly reopening and Americans are gradually rehired. The pace is frustratingly slow and suggests that another knockout month of retail sales is looking unlikely. A weak reading could feed risk aversion boosting USD and weighing on equities.

