NZD USD Make or break time as RBNZ rate decision looms

It has been a very interesting day in the financial markets, even though the economic calendar has been light. The stock markets have been very […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2015 6:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a very interesting day in the financial markets, even though the economic calendar has been light. The stock markets have been very volatile and after an initial bounce, Wall Street has turned red with the major indices breaking some key support levels. In FX, the EUR/USD broke out above last Thursday’s high that was achieved in the aftermath of a ‘disappointing’ ECB policy decision. Stock market investors are worried about the potential impact on emerging markets of a US interest rate rise, which is most likely to happen next week. Then there are the on-going concerns over China and the continued falls in commodity prices. Today, crude oil managed to initially rise on the back of the latest stockpiles data from the EIA. But shortly afterwards both oil contracts turned lower again as the 3.6 million barrel draw in crude inventories was offset by the sharp 5.0 million barrel build in distillate stocks.

The market’s focus is now slowly shifting towards tonight’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy meeting at 20:00 GMT (15:00 ET) or Thursday morning NZ time. As we mentioned in our NZD/JPY article yesterday (see “NZDJPY’s advance rejected at critical zone ahead of RBNZ,” for more), the continued falls in key commodity prices, including milk, means that the odds slightly favour a cut. However, the market is split. So, whatever the decision, we could see a sharp move in the NZD/USD and NZD crosses, at least in the short term anyway. Our base case scenario is that the RBNZ will cut rates and we are therefore bearish on the NZD.

Ahead of the RBNZ, the NZD/USD exchange rate was little changed after making back most of its earlier losses. At the time of this writing, the Kiwi was just about holding its own above the 0.6620 support, the back side of a broken bearish trend and the now-rising 50-day SMA at 0.6630. But it was a struggle as commodity prices fell and trading on Wall Street was very volatile, suggesting a rise in risk aversion. For the Kiwi, the 0.6620 is a pivotal level and another break below here could see the resumption point of the long-term downward trend.

But if the RBNZ turns out to be less dovish than expected then the NZD/USD could easily rally towards resistance levels such as 0.6700 or the previous high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement around 0.6785/6805. Above these levels, the next major resistance areas are at 0.6890/0.6900, the convergence of the 2000-day moving average with a bearish trend line that has been in place since July 2014, followed by 0.6985/0.7000, the 50% retracement and a psychological level.

15.12.09 nzdusd

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex NZDUSD RBNZ trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

germany_01
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 11:08 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 02:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 12:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.