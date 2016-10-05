NZD CAD undermined by crude oil rally and dovish RBNZ

Crude oil’s fundamental outlook continues to improve: as well as the planned OPEC oil output cut, we have seen surprise inventory destocking in the US […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2016 6:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil’s fundamental outlook continues to improve: as well as the planned OPEC oil output cut, we have seen surprise inventory destocking in the US for five straight weeks now. In addition to the prospects of reduced supply, the outlook for oil demand appears to be healthy too, judging by this week’s key US economic data which have been mostly positive, with the key ISM services sector PMI surging to its highest point in almost a year.

As such, I expect to see a decisive break above the $50 hurdle on WTI soon, which should provide further support to energy stocks and the Canadian dollar. The latter’s potential strength on oil recovery should become clearer  against another commodity currency, especially the New Zealand dollar – where the central bank has turned more dovish once again – rather than the US dollar as the ISM beat points to a December rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

In fact, the NZD/CAD has created what looks like a false breakout above the long-term Head & Shoulders neckline at 0.9655. The false breakout has been confirmed by the negatively diverging RSI and the break of some short-term support levels including 0.9570 and now 0.9490. When such patterns fail to work, you tend to see the onset of a massive reversal as everyone who was previously (in this case) bullish rush for the exits. Consequently, we expect to see further weakness in the NZD/CAD pair going forward. Some of our bearish targets include 0.9400, 0.9280 and 0.9085 – levels that were formerly support. At this stage, a potential rally back above 0.9570 or especially 0.9655 would invalidate our bearish view.

16-10-05-nzdcad

Related tags: Oil trading Technical Analysis NZDCAD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.