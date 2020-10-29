Lagarde Dovishness Helps Push Euros Lower EURUSD EURCAD EURAUD

With the dovishness of the ECB and the national lockdowns in Europe, Euro pairs are lower

October 29, 2020 11:54 AM

Lagarde Dovishness Helps Push Euro Lower: EUR/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD

The ECB met today, and as expected, left rates unchanged.  Also as expected, ECB members said they will wait until the December meeting when staff projections will be released until making their next move.  However, during the press conference afterwards, ECB President was extremely dovish noting that there is clear deterioration in their outlook and that there is little doubt that the ECB will act in December.  As a result, Euro pairs have extended their losses so far today.

EUR/USD

The EUR/USD has achieved its target from the breakdown of the triangle near 1.1700 and has pushed below horizontal support near 1.1690 to its lowest levels in over a month.  Next support is the September 28th lows near 1.1615. Bears will be looking to enter shorts near at prior resistance near 1.1690/1.1700.  The RSI is in oversold territory on a 240-minute chart, so a bounce is not out of the question.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/CAD

EUR/CAD has been strengthening over the last few weeks with the weakness in Crude oil (weakness in CAD as well), trading in an upward sloping channel since putting in lows on October 14th just below 1.5400.  Today’s comments from the ECB helped to push the pair back towards the bottom of the channel with a large bearish engulfing candle on the 240-minute timeframe, overtaking the bearish crude theme.   1.5562 is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the October 14th lows to today’s highs.   The bottom trendline of the rising channel crosses near this point as well at 1.5542, and then the 50% retracement level at 1.5528.  Although EUR/CAD may bounce off the support, sellers may enter at horizontal resistance near 1.5600.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/AUD

EUR/AUD looks a lot like EUR/USD before it broke lower out of the triangle: lower highs and lower lows.  With the bearish engulfing candle on a 240-minute timeframe, watch for the pair to possibly head lower towards support at the bottom of the triangle near 1.6460. The pair will need to close below 1.6590 to make that next move!  Resistance is at todays highs and the downward sloping trendline near 1.6690.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With the dovishness of the ECB and the national lockdowns in Europe, Euro pairs are lower today.  As long as these 2 factors remain a constant for Europe, the Euro should remain under pressure.


Related tags: Forex EUR USD ECB

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.